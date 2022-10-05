ASCOLTA THUNDERCAT RIFARE UN BRANO DI RYUICHI SAKAMOTO PER UN DISCO TRIBUTO AL COMPOSITORE GIAPPONESE

“To the Moon and Back” è il titolo di un nuovo disco tributo a Ryuichi Sakamoto atteso per il 2 dicembre su etichetta Milan Records.
L’album contiene cover del celebre compositore e pianista giapponese realizzate da artisti come Devonté Hynes, Cinematic Orchestra, Alva Noto, David Sylvian e molti altri.
In tracklist troviamo anche Thundercat alle prese con “Thousand Knives” brano incluso nell’omonimo disco in studio di Sakamoto pubblicato nel 1978. Una versione di questa canzone è stata poi inclusa anche in “BGM” album della Yellow Magic Orchestra.
Ascolta la traccia rifatta dal bassista americano:
Il prossimo 14 ottobre Sakamoto rilascerà il nuovo lavoro “Exception” colonna sonora della serie anime Netflix “Exception”.
“A Tribute to Ryuichi Sakamoto – To the Moon and Back” tracklist:
01 Walker – Lim Giong – Follow The Steps Remodel
02 Grains (Sweet Paulownia Wood) – David Sylvian Remodel
03 Thousand Knives – Thundercat Remodel
04 Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence – Electric Youth Remodel
05 Thatness and Thereness – Cornelius Remodel
06 World Citizen I Won’t Be Disappointed – Hildur Guðnadóttir Remodel
07 The Sheltering Sky – Alva Noto Remodel
08 Amore – Fennesz Remodel
09 Choral No. 1 – Devonté Hynes Remodel (featuring Emily Schubert)
10 DNA – The Cinematic Orchestra Remodel
11 With Snow and Moonlight – snow, silence, partially sunny – Yoshihide Otomo Remodel
12 Forbidden Colors – Gabrial Wek Remodel
13 The Revenant Main Theme – 404.zero Remodel
Credit Foto: FifthLegend from Eagan, Minnesota, United States of America, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons