ASCOLTA THUNDERCAT RIFARE UN BRANO DI RYUICHI SAKAMOTO PER UN DISCO TRIBUTO AL COMPOSITORE GIAPPONESE

“To the Moon and Back” è il titolo di un nuovo disco tributo a Ryuichi Sakamoto atteso per il 2 dicembre su etichetta Milan Records.

L’album contiene cover del celebre compositore e pianista giapponese realizzate da artisti come Devonté Hynes, Cinematic Orchestra, Alva Noto, David Sylvian e molti altri.

In tracklist troviamo anche Thundercat alle prese con “Thousand Knives” brano incluso nell’omonimo disco in studio di Sakamoto pubblicato nel 1978. Una versione di questa canzone è stata poi inclusa anche in “BGM” album della Yellow Magic Orchestra.

Ascolta la traccia rifatta dal bassista americano:

Il prossimo 14 ottobre Sakamoto rilascerà il nuovo lavoro “Exception” colonna sonora della serie anime Netflix “Exception”.

“A Tribute to Ryuichi Sakamoto – To the Moon and Back” tracklist:

01 Walker – Lim Giong – Follow The Steps Remodel

02 Grains (Sweet Paulownia Wood) – David Sylvian Remodel

03 Thousand Knives – Thundercat Remodel

04 Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence – Electric Youth Remodel

05 Thatness and Thereness – Cornelius Remodel

06 World Citizen I Won’t Be Disappointed – Hildur Guðnadóttir Remodel

07 The Sheltering Sky – Alva Noto Remodel

08 Amore – Fennesz Remodel

09 Choral No. 1 – Devonté Hynes Remodel (featuring Emily Schubert)

10 DNA – The Cinematic Orchestra Remodel

11 With Snow and Moonlight – snow, silence, partially sunny – Yoshihide Otomo Remodel

12 Forbidden Colors – Gabrial Wek Remodel

13 The Revenant Main Theme – 404.zero Remodel

Credit Foto: FifthLegend from Eagan, Minnesota, United States of America, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons