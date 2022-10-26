GLI ALGIERS ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO “SHOOK”. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO SINGOLO CON IL FEAT. DI ZACK DE LA ROCHA.

Gli Algiers svelano i dettagli del loro nuovo disco in studio “SHOOK”, in uscita su Matador Records il 24 febbraio, che seguirà di 3 anni il precedente “There Is No Year”.

“SHOOK”, che conterrà il brano già ascoltato “Bite Back” (con la partecipazione billy woods e Backxwash), propone contributi di Big Rube (The Dungeon Family), Samuel T. Herring (Future Islands), Jae Matthews (Boy Harsher), LaToya Kent (Mourning [A] BLKstar), Nadah El Shazly, DeForrest Brown Jr. (Speaker Music), Patrick Shiroishi, Lee Bains III e Mark Cisneros.

“Irreversible Damaged”, nuovo singolo in ascolto, vanta il featuring di Zack de la Rocha dei Rage Against The Machine:

La band inoltre si esibirà per due date in Italia a febbraio:

17 febbraio 2023, Italia, Ravenna @ Bronson

18 febbraio 2023, Italia, Pordenone @ Capitol

“SHOOK” tracklist:

01 “Everybody Shatter” (Feat. Big Rube)

02 “Irreversible Damage”

03 “73%”

04 “Cleanse Your Guilt Here”

05 “As It Resounds” (Feat. Big Rube)

06 “Bite Back” (Feat. billy woods & Backxwash)

07 “Out Of Style Tragedy” (Feat. Mark Cisneros)

08 “Comment #2”

09 “A Good Man”

10 “I Can’t Stand It!” (Feat. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)

11 “All You See Is”

12 “Green Iris”

13 “Born” (Feat. LaToya Kent)

14 “Cold World” (Feat. Nadah El Shazly)

15 “Something Wrong”

16 “An Echophonic Soul” (Feat. DeForrest Brown & Patrick Shiroishi)

17 “Momentary” (Feat. Lee Bains III)