 

GLI ALGIERS ANNUNCIANO IL NUOVO DISCO “SHOOK”. ASCOLTA IL PRIMO SINGOLO CON IL FEAT. DI ZACK DE LA ROCHA.

 
Tags: ,
di
26 Ottobre 2022
 

Gli Algiers svelano i dettagli del loro nuovo disco in studio “SHOOK”, in uscita su Matador Records il 24 febbraio, che seguirà di 3 anni il precedente “There Is No Year”.

“SHOOK”, che conterrà il brano già ascoltato “Bite Back” (con la partecipazione billy woods e Backxwash), propone contributi di Big Rube (The Dungeon Family), Samuel T. Herring (Future Islands), Jae Matthews (Boy Harsher), LaToya Kent (Mourning [A] BLKstar), Nadah El Shazly, DeForrest Brown Jr. (Speaker Music), Patrick Shiroishi, Lee Bains III e Mark Cisneros.

“Irreversible Damaged”, nuovo singolo in ascolto, vanta il featuring di Zack de la Rocha dei Rage Against The Machine:

La band inoltre si esibirà per due date in Italia a febbraio:
17 febbraio 2023, Italia, Ravenna @ Bronson
18 febbraio 2023, Italia, Pordenone @ Capitol

“SHOOK” tracklist:
01 “Everybody Shatter” (Feat. Big Rube)
02 “Irreversible Damage”
03 “73%”
04 “Cleanse Your Guilt Here”
05 “As It Resounds” (Feat. Big Rube)
06 “Bite Back” (Feat. billy woods & Backxwash)
07 “Out Of Style Tragedy” (Feat. Mark Cisneros)
08 “Comment #2”
09 “A Good Man”
10 “I Can’t Stand It!” (Feat. Samuel T. Herring & Jae Matthews)
11 “All You See Is”
12 “Green Iris”
13 “Born” (Feat. LaToya Kent)
14 “Cold World” (Feat. Nadah El Shazly)
15 “Something Wrong”
16 “An Echophonic Soul” (Feat. DeForrest Brown & Patrick Shiroishi)
17 “Momentary” (Feat. Lee Bains III)

    Articoli correlati

    Got Something To Say:

    Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

    *

     
    Recenti

    TRACK: Avalyn – Distant Days

    Stanno crescendo bene, musicalmente parlando, i giovani Avalyn, nuova promessa shoegaze da Liverpool. Certo che se la loro crescita è ...

    Andrew Bird si unisce a Phoebe ...
    Andrew Bird rilascia oggi un nuovo brano: “I Felt a Funeral, In My Brain”, il cui testo è un adattamento di un poema omonimo di Emily ...

    The Waeve di Graham Coxon ...
    Il prossimo 3 febbraio, via Transgressive Records, The Weave, il nuovo progetto di Graham Coxon e Rose Elinor Dougall, pubblicheranno il ...

    “Strange Dance” ...
    Philip Selway ha annunciato la pubblicazione del suo nuovo album “Strange Dance”, in uscita il 24 febbraio via Bella Union e ...

    I Quasi annunciano il loro primo ...
    Dopo quasi nove anni e mezzo dall’uscita del loro nono LP, “Mole City”, i Quasi ritorneranno il prossimo 10 febbraio, via ...
    I più visualizzati
    10 Ottobre 2022

    Oggi “In Rainbows” dei Radiohead compie 15 anni
    Il 10 ottobre di 15 anni fa usciva in versione digitale “In Rainbows” dei Radiohead. E per molto tempo si è parlato più della scelta fatta dalla band, lasciare che i fan lo scaricassero liberamente dal proprio sito internet decidendo se e ...
    19 Ottobre 2022

    Giovanni Lindo Ferretti in una nuova intervista: “Ho votato per la Meloni. Le voglio bene e prego per lei ogni mattina”
    In una recente intervista rilasciata ad Andrea Scanzi per il Fatto Quotidiano Giovanni Lindo Ferretti, tra le altre cose, ha commentato il recente risultato elettorale rinnovando il suo già noto sostegno a Giorgia Meloni. L’ex CCCP e CSI, che ...
    14 Ottobre 2022

    Oggi “Heroes” di David Bowie compie 45 anni
    Nell’iconica foto di copertina di “Heroes”, lo sguardo stralunato di David Bowie sembra appartenere a un essere privo di vita. La mano sollevata in aria sembra aver appena rimosso l’ennesima maschera. Ziggy Stardust aveva fatto ritorno al suo ...
    5 Ottobre 2022

    Oggi “Automatic For The People” dei R.E.M. compie 30 anni
    Se a un certo punto sono passato dai Metallica e dagli Iron Maiden al pop, beh, una grossa parte di merito e di responsabilità deve essere attribuita ai R.E.M., c’è poco da fare. Galeotta fu quella cassetta masterizzata di “Out Of ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Recent Comments

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     