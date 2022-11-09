 

GUARDA TUTTO IL LIVE DEI 1975 AL MADISON SQUARE GARDEN DI NEW YORK

 
9 Novembre 2022
 

I 1975 sono in giro per il Nord America con il loro “At Their Very Best” tour. La data del 7 novembre era al Madison Square Garden di New York ed è stata trasmessa sul Twitch di Amazon Music UK. L’ultimo album dei 1975, “Being Funny In A Foreign Language” non ci ha fatto impazzire.

SETLIST: MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, 7/11/2022
SET 1:
The 1975 (Being Funny in a Foreign Language)
Looking for Somebody (to Love)
Happiness
Part of the Band
Oh Caroline
I’m in Love With You
All I Need to Hear
Roadkill
fallingforyou
I Like America & America Likes Me
About You
When We Are Together

SET 2:
If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)
TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME
Me & You Together Song
It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)
Paris
Robbers
Somebody Else
I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)
Love It If We Made It
The Sound
Sex
Give Yourself a Try

Photo credit: Samuel Bradley

