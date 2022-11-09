GUARDA TUTTO IL LIVE DEI 1975 AL MADISON SQUARE GARDEN DI NEW YORK

I 1975 sono in giro per il Nord America con il loro “At Their Very Best” tour. La data del 7 novembre era al Madison Square Garden di New York ed è stata trasmessa sul Twitch di Amazon Music UK. L’ultimo album dei 1975, “Being Funny In A Foreign Language” non ci ha fatto impazzire.

SETLIST: MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, 7/11/2022

SET 1:

The 1975 (Being Funny in a Foreign Language)

Looking for Somebody (to Love)

Happiness

Part of the Band

Oh Caroline

I’m in Love With You

All I Need to Hear

Roadkill

fallingforyou

I Like America & America Likes Me

About You

When We Are Together

SET 2:

If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

TOOTIMETOOTIMETOOTIME

Me & You Together Song

It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)

Paris

Robbers

Somebody Else

I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)

Love It If We Made It

The Sound

Sex

Give Yourself a Try

Photo credit: Samuel Bradley