NUOVO ALBUM LIVE DEI ROLLING STONES A FEBBRAIO

I Rolling Stones annunciano il loro definitivo live album, “GRRR Live” (pre-order), in arrivo il prossimo 10 febbraio via Mercury Studios.

Registrato a Newark, New Jersey nel 2012, il concerto è una delle tappe del loro tour per il cinquantesimo anniversario della band e vede la partecipazione di ospiti come Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, The Black Keys, Mick Taylor, John Mayer e Gary Clark Jr.

Il concerto era già andato in onda nel 2012 in pay-per-view, ma le registrazioni non erano mai state condivise con i fan fino a ora: l’album, di cui potete vedere un trailer qui sotto, sarà disponibile in versione digitale, in triplo vinile, doppio CD, DVD + due CD e Blue Ray + due CD.

“GRRR Live!” Tracklist:

Side A

1. Get Off My Cloud

2. The Last Time

3. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)

4. Paint It Black

5. Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

Side B

1. Wild Horses

2. Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr.)

3. Dead Flowers

4. Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)

Side C

1. Doom and Gloom

2. One More Shot

3. Miss You

4. Honky Tonk Women

Side D

1. Before They Make Me Run

2. Happy

3. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

Side E

1. Start Me Up

2. Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)

3. Brown Sugar

4. Sympathy for the Devil

Side F

1. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

2. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

3. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Credit Foto: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons