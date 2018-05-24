QUARTO ALBUM PER DARWIN DEEZ AD AGOSTO. IL PRIMO SINGOLO SI CHIAMA “THE WORLD’S BEST KISSER”

Mancava dal settembre del 2015, quando aveva realizzato “Double Down”, ma ora Darwin Deez sta per tornare con un nuovo LP, il suo quarto: il disco, che si chiamerà “10 Songs That Happened When You Left Me With My Stupid Heart”, uscirà il prossimo 31 agosto via Lucky Number Music e viene finanziato attraverso una campagna Pledgemusic. Il primo singolo estratto da questa nuova fatica si chiama “The World’s Best Kisser” e lo potete ascoltare qui sotto.
“10 Songs That Happened When You Left Me With My Stupid Heart” Tracklist:
1. The World’S Best Kisser
2. Anna-Maria
3. Queen Of Spades
4. Getaway
5. Say It First
6. Drive Around
7. Too Shy To Take A Shine
8. All My Friends
9. Someone New
10. Daddy Always