ALBUM: RAINSTICKS

With just about a month left of the warmest season, I thought i’d better hurry up and release this thing since it’s probably as close to a “summer record” as i’m capable of making “” so without any further ado i’m proud to present Elkmont, now streaming on spotify (hopefully it’ll pop up on Apple Music soon), bandcamp and available on CD from @grimeys. It’s a wacky little record i’ve been tinkering with on and off for the last couple of years and it’s truly going to bring a tear to my eye to finally release it from its digital cage (aka my laptop hard drive) and let it roam on its own two wobbly legs but i think it’ll hold its own out in the big scary world. If you have time in your day to slow down and check out some tunes, i hope you’ll give it a listen and help it on its way. “” Much love and gratitude to @j_____davis for recordin’, @benny_pp , @rogansloadhouse , and @domestiquemusic for playin’, and @naomigotchi for artin’ “” Updates on fun things like cassettes, a music video and a release show coming soon… ðŸ’–ðŸŒºðŸŽ¶

Un post condiviso da Asher Horton (@rainsticks4kicks) in data: Ago 17, 2018 at 10:00 PDT