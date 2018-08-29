ALBUM: RAINSTICKS

Dietro la sigla Rainsticks si cela il veterano indie Asher Horton, già attivo sia come solista che come membro dei Fox Fun. In questa sua nuova veste lo vediamo gestire alla perfezione un materiale guitar-pop davvero di scuola classica, che si abbeverà però con gusto raffinato alla popedelia più melodica.
Ne esce un disco capace di mescolare gli anni ’60 con i ’70, Big Star e Crosby, Stills & Nash con i Beatles. Asher e i suoi compagni di viaggio, ovvero Ben Parks, Alex Benick e Rodrigo Avendaño piazzano un brano più bello dell’altro con un gusto del ritornello assolutamente coinvolgente. Suoni, profumi, colori del disco sono assolutamente conosciuti e riconducibili a modelli più che evidenti, eppure non riusciamo a non innamorarci di questa delizia.
Un disco bellissimo!
With just about a month left of the warmest season, I thought i’d better hurry up and release this thing since it’s probably as close to a “summer record” as i’m capable of making — so without any further ado i’m proud to present Elkmont, now streaming on spotify (hopefully it’ll pop up on Apple Music soon), bandcamp and available on CD from @grimeys. It’s a wacky little record i’ve been tinkering with on and off for the last couple of years and it’s truly going to bring a tear to my eye to finally release it from its digital cage (aka my laptop hard drive) and let it roam on its own two wobbly legs but i think it’ll hold its own out in the big scary world. If you have time in your day to slow down and check out some tunes, i hope you’ll give it a listen and help it on its way. — Much love and gratitude to @j_____davis for recordin’, @benny_pp , @rogansloadhouse , and @domestiquemusic for playin’, and @naomigotchi for artin’ — Updates on fun things like cassettes, a music video and a release show coming soon… 💖🌺🎶