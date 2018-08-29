ALBUM: RAINSTICKS

With just about a month left of the warmest season, I thought i’d better hurry up and release this thing since it’s probably as close to a “summer record” as i’m capable of making — so without any further ado i’m proud to present Elkmont, now streaming on spotify (hopefully it’ll pop up on Apple Music soon), bandcamp and available on CD from @grimeys. It’s a wacky little record i’ve been tinkering with on and off for the last couple of years and it’s truly going to bring a tear to my eye to finally release it from its digital cage (aka my laptop hard drive) and let it roam on its own two wobbly legs but i think it’ll hold its own out in the big scary world. If you have time in your day to slow down and check out some tunes, i hope you’ll give it a listen and help it on its way. — Much love and gratitude to @j_____davis for recordin’, @benny_pp , @rogansloadhouse , and @domestiquemusic for playin’, and @naomigotchi for artin’ — Updates on fun things like cassettes, a music video and a release show coming soon… 💖🌺🎶

