 

ALTRO TRIBUTO MARCHIATO "THE BLOG THAT CELEBRATES ITSELF RECORDS", QUESTA VOLTA TOCCA A THE GO​-​BETWEENS

 
di
29 Agosto 2018
 

The Go-Betweens. C’è bisogno di aggiungere altro?
Direi prorio di no. Dal Brasile, targata The Blog That Celebrates Itself Records, arriva una nuova compilation/tributo dedicata al gruppo di Robert Forster e Grant McLennan, nato a Brisbane nel 1977 e autore di 9 album in studio.

Renato Malizia introduce così il tutto: “Geniuses will always be geniuses ….
And I could not define in another word what happened in Brisbane, Australia in the distant year of 1977….
The reunion of Robert Forster and Grant McLennan generated one of the most beautiful bands that the universe has given us, the name, well everyone knows, or should know, The Go-Betweens.
This project is our small tribute to the magnificent work that these magicians created.
My special thanks to all the bands that are part of this project.
And, briefly, the main feeling everyone wants with this project is that…. “Loves Goes On”…anyway.
In memory of the eternal Grant William McLennan. With love and respect

