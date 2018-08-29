IL NUOVO LP DEI LIARS SI CHIAMA “TITLES WITH THE WORD FOUNTAIN”: ECCO IL SINGOLO “MURDRUM”

S’intitola “Titles With The Word Fountain” e uscirà via Mute il 21 settembre su cassetta e digitalmente, e il 2 novembre in vinile, il nuovo album di Liars, contenente 17 canzoni, tutte registrate durante le stesse session del lavoro dello scorso anno, anche se Angus Andrew non vede certo il disco come un avanzo. “Per me è più come un sequel. Ho scelto le canzoni che appaiono su TFCF sulla base del modo in cui hanno affrontato il trauma di una relazione creativa fallita“, afferma Angus, riferendosi all’abbandono, amichevole, di Aaron Hemphill dal gruppo. “Considerate che il materiale su Titles With The Word Fountain è più solare, pur ruotando intorno agli stessi sentimenti.”

Ecco la tracklist:

1. 97 Tears

2. Face In Ski Mask Bodies To The Wind

3. Murdrum

4. Pure Context

5. Double Elegy

6. Left’s Got Power Right Hasn’t

7. Past Future Split

8. P/A\M

9. Fantail Creeps

10. Perky Cut

11. Feed The Truth

12. Gawking At The Accident

13. Absence Blooms

14. Extracts From The Seated Sequence

15. On Giving Up

16. Sound Of Burning Rubbish

17. A Kind Of Stopwatch