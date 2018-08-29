 

IL NUOVO LP DEI LIARS SI CHIAMA “TITLES WITH THE WORD FOUNTAIN”: ECCO IL SINGOLO “MURDRUM”

 
29 Agosto 2018
 

S’intitola “Titles With The Word Fountain” e uscirà via Mute il 21 settembre su cassetta e digitalmente, e il 2 novembre in vinile, il nuovo album di Liars, contenente 17 canzoni, tutte registrate durante le stesse session del lavoro dello scorso anno, anche se Angus Andrew non vede certo il disco come un avanzo. “Per me è più come un sequel. Ho scelto le canzoni che appaiono su TFCF sulla base del modo in cui hanno affrontato il trauma di una relazione creativa fallita“, afferma Angus, riferendosi all’abbandono, amichevole, di Aaron Hemphill dal gruppo. “Considerate che il materiale su Titles With The Word Fountain è più solare, pur ruotando intorno agli stessi sentimenti.

Ecco la tracklist:
1. 97 Tears
2. Face In Ski Mask Bodies To The Wind
3. Murdrum
4. Pure Context
5. Double Elegy
6. Left’s Got Power Right Hasn’t
7. Past Future Split
8. P/A\M
9. Fantail Creeps
10. Perky Cut
11. Feed The Truth
12. Gawking At The Accident
13. Absence Blooms
14. Extracts From The Seated Sequence
15. On Giving Up
16. Sound Of Burning Rubbish
17. A Kind Of Stopwatch

