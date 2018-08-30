 

I CRANBERRIES SVELANO I DETTAGLI PER LA RISTAMPA DEL LORO DEBUT ALBUM “EVERYBODY ELSE IS DOING IT, SO WHY CAN’T WE”

 
Come già annunciato, il 19 ottobre uscirà una nuova edizione del debutto dei Cranberries, “Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We” (un disco che vendette più di 5 milioni di copie in America!).

La nuova edizione, che celebra i 25 anni del disco, è davvero ricca sia nella tracklist, che in dettagli come la presenza di polaroid.

Ecco la tracklist:
Tracks

Dave Fanning, RTE radio session 1993
1 The Icicle Melts**
2 Wanted*
3 Like You Used To**
4 False**
5 *previously unreleased version
6 **previously unreleased and track never released on an official Cranberries release

Debut EP (Xeric Records, 1991)
1 Uncertain
2 Nothing Left At All
3 Pathetic Senses
4 Them

DISC FOUR – Dave Fanning, RTE radio session, 1991
1 Dreams*
2 Uncertain*
3 Reason*
4 Put Me Down*

DISC ONE – Original album remastered
1 I Still Do
2 Dreams
3 Sunday
4 Pretty
5 Waltzing Back
6 Not Sorry
7 Linger
8 Wanted
9 Still Can’t . . .
10 I Will Always
11 How
12 Put Me Down

DISC THREE – Live at Cork Rock (June 1, 1991)
1 Put Me Down*
2 Dreams*
3 Uncertain*

DISC TWO – Album out-takes
1 A Íosa**
2 What You Were (1991 demo)*
3 Linger (Dave Bascombe mix)*
4 How (Alternate version)*

Early cassette demos (1990-1991)
1 Dreams (Non-mixed mix)*
2 Sunday*
3 Linger*
4 Chrome Paint**
5 Fast One**
6 Shine Down**
7 Dreams (Pop mix)*

John Peel, BBC Radio 1 session, 1992
1 Waltzing Back*
2 Linger*
3 Wanted*
4 I Will Always*

Live at Féile, Tipperary (July 31, 1994)
1 Pretty*
2 Wanted*
3 Daffodil Lament*
4 Linger*
5 I Can’t Be With You*
6 How*
7 Ode to My Family*
8 Not Sorry*
9 Waltzing Back*
10 Dreams*
11 Ridiculous Thoughts*
12 Zombie*
13 (They Long to Be) Close to You*

Single B-sides
1 Liar
2 What You Were
3 Reason
4 How (Radical mix)
5 Them
6 Pretty (Prêt-à-Porter movie remix)

