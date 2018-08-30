NENEH CHERRY ANNUNCIA I DETTAGLI DI “BROKEN POLITICS” IL NUOVO DISCO PRODOTTO DA FOUR TET

Il nuovo disco di Neneh Cherry è atteso per il 19 ottobre.
Interamente prodotto da Kieran Hebden, meglio conosciuto come Four Tet, “Broken Politics” è il quinto lavoro dell’artista che definisce questa pubblicazione in questi termini:
è un album più calmo e riflessivo rispetto al precedente “Blank Project”
Dopo il singolo “Kong”, pubblicato ad inizio mese, ora possiamo ascoltare un secondo estratto “Shot Gun Stack”:
La copertina del disco è firmata dal fotograto tedesco Wolfgang Tillmans vincitore nel 2000 del Turner Prize.
Neneh Cherry announces new Four Tet-produced album Broken Politics: https://t.co/wJpNe96h2R pic.twitter.com/1gPBSoPWqt
— The Vinyl Factory (@TheVinylFactory) 30 agosto 2018
Tracklist:
01. ‘Fallen Leaves’
02. ‘Kong’
03. ‘Poem Daddy’
04. ‘Synchronised Devotion’
05. ‘Deep Vein Thrombosis’
06. ‘Faster Than The Truth’
07. ‘Natural Skin Deep’
08. ‘Shot Gun Shack’
09. ‘Black Monday’
10. ‘Cheap Breakfast Special’
11. ‘Slow Release’
12. ‘Soldier’