 

NENEH CHERRY ANNUNCIA I DETTAGLI DI “BROKEN POLITICS” IL NUOVO DISCO PRODOTTO DA FOUR TET

 
Tags: ,
di
30 Agosto 2018
 

Il nuovo disco di Neneh Cherry è atteso per il 19 ottobre.

Interamente prodotto da Kieran Hebden, meglio conosciuto come Four Tet, “Broken Politics” è il quinto lavoro dell’artista che definisce questa pubblicazione in questi termini:
è un album più calmo e riflessivo rispetto al precedente “Blank Project”

Dopo il singolo “Kong”, pubblicato ad inizio mese, ora possiamo ascoltare un secondo estratto “Shot Gun Stack”:

La copertina del disco è firmata dal fotograto tedesco Wolfgang Tillmans vincitore nel 2000 del Turner Prize.

Tracklist:
01. ‘Fallen Leaves’
02. ‘Kong’
03. ‘Poem Daddy’
04. ‘Synchronised Devotion’
05. ‘Deep Vein Thrombosis’
06. ‘Faster Than The Truth’
07. ‘Natural Skin Deep’
08. ‘Shot Gun Shack’
09. ‘Black Monday’
10. ‘Cheap Breakfast Special’
11. ‘Slow Release’
12. ‘Soldier’

    Articoli correlati

    Got Something To Say:

    Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

    *

     
    Recenti

    Moby: il primo dell’anno ...
    Moby inaugura il 2023 con la pubblicazione di nuova musica: il cantante di New York infatti ha annunciato un album per il giorno di ...

    Pele’ non e’ stato solo ...
    Dopo la morte dell’iconico calciatore brasiliano Pelé, i fan ricordano ovviamente la sua carriera calcistica, ma, nel suo piccolo, ha ...

    Tropical Gothclub – Tropical ...
    Si chiama Tropical Gothclub il progetto solista di Dean Fertita, polistrumentista statunitense attivo su molteplici fronti ma noto al grande ...

    Micah P. Hinson – I Lie To ...
    Dopo quattro anni dall’uscita del suo nono LP, “When I Shoot You At You With Arrows, I Will Shoot To Destroy You”, Micah P. ...

    E’ morta Vivienne Westwood. ...
    Vivienne Westwood se ne è andata ieri a Clapham, Londra all’eta di 81 anni. La stilista nativa del Chesire aveva profondamente ...
    I più visualizzati
    14 Dicembre 2022

    I MIGLIORI 50 DISCHI DEL 2022
    50. ALESSANDRO FIORI Mi sono perso nel bosco [42 Records] La nostra recensione Un ritorno intensamente poetico quello di Alessandro Fiori dopo sei anni di silenzio composto e inquieto. Brani che mettono in primo piano le emozioni forti e delicate di ...

    I MIGLIORI 20 DISCHI ITALIANI DEL 2022
    20. STELLA DIANA Nothing To Expect [Vipchoyo / A State of Flux] La nostra recensione Le architetture sonore degli Stella Diana sono amorevolmente oscure, in bilico sulla sottile e pericolosa cresta di un vulcano, il quale, come un antico e ...
    12 Dicembre 2022

    TOP TEN ALBUM 2022 – di Riccardo Cavrioli
    10. THE REDS, PINKS & PURPLES Summer At Land’s End [Tough Love] La nostra recensione Anche se Glenn, musicalmente parlando, è stato in grado di scrivere canzoni ancora più immediate in passato, sono sincero se dico che questo è il disco ...
    5 Dicembre 2022

    Lo streaming di “Goo Goo Muck” dei Cramps schizza a più 5000% dopo l’apparizione in “Wednesday”
    “Goo Goo Muck” dei The Cramps ha registrato un’impennata pazzesca nello streaming negli Stati Uniti, dopo essere stata utilizzata nella serie di successo di Netflix “Wednesday”. La canzone è contenuta nel secondo album ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Recent Comments

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     