NUOVO ALBUM LIVE DEI ROLLING STONES A FEBBRAIO

I Rolling Stones annunciano il loro definitivo live album, “GRRR Live” (pre-order), in arrivo il prossimo 10 febbraio via Mercury Studios.
Registrato a Newark, New Jersey nel 2012, il concerto è una delle tappe del loro tour per il cinquantesimo anniversario della band e vede la partecipazione di ospiti come Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, The Black Keys, Mick Taylor, John Mayer e Gary Clark Jr.
Il concerto era già andato in onda nel 2012 in pay-per-view, ma le registrazioni non erano mai state condivise con i fan fino a ora: l’album, di cui potete vedere un trailer qui sotto, sarà disponibile in versione digitale, in triplo vinile, doppio CD, DVD + due CD e Blue Ray + due CD.
“GRRR Live!” Tracklist:
Side A
1. Get Off My Cloud
2. The Last Time
3. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
4. Paint It Black
5. Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)
Side B
1. Wild Horses
2. Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr.)
3. Dead Flowers
4. Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)
Side C
1. Doom and Gloom
2. One More Shot
3. Miss You
4. Honky Tonk Women
Side D
1. Before They Make Me Run
2. Happy
3. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)
Side E
1. Start Me Up
2. Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)
3. Brown Sugar
4. Sympathy for the Devil
Side F
1. You Can’t Always Get What You Want
2. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
3. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction
