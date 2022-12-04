 

NUOVO ALBUM LIVE DEI ROLLING STONES A FEBBRAIO

 
Tags:
di
4 Dicembre 2022
 

I Rolling Stones annunciano il loro definitivo live album, “GRRR Live” (pre-order), in arrivo il prossimo 10 febbraio via Mercury Studios.

Registrato a Newark, New Jersey nel 2012, il concerto è una delle tappe del loro tour per il cinquantesimo anniversario della band e vede la partecipazione di ospiti come Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, The Black Keys, Mick Taylor, John Mayer e Gary Clark Jr.

Il concerto era già andato in onda nel 2012 in pay-per-view, ma le registrazioni non erano mai state condivise con i fan fino a ora: l’album, di cui potete vedere un trailer qui sotto, sarà disponibile in versione digitale, in triplo vinile, doppio CD, DVD + due CD e Blue Ray + due CD.

“GRRR Live!” Tracklist:

Side A
1. Get Off My Cloud
2. The Last Time
3. It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll (But I Like It)
4. Paint It Black
5. Gimme Shelter (with Lady Gaga)

Side B
1. Wild Horses
2. Going Down (with John Mayer and Gary Clark Jr.)
3. Dead Flowers
4. Who Do You Love? (with The Black Keys)

Side C
1. Doom and Gloom
2. One More Shot
3. Miss You
4. Honky Tonk Women

Side D
1. Before They Make Me Run
2. Happy
3. Midnight Rambler (with Mick Taylor)

Side E
1. Start Me Up
2. Tumbling Dice (with Bruce Springsteen)
3. Brown Sugar
4. Sympathy for the Devil

Side F
1. You Can’t Always Get What You Want
2. Jumpin’ Jack Flash
3. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction

Credit Foto: Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

    Articoli correlati

    Got Something To Say:

    Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

    *

     
    Recenti

    I Kiss a Lucca a giugno 2023

    I Kiss sono pronti per ritornare in Italia per il loro ultimo tour di sempre. La band di NYC sarà in Piazza Napoleone a Lucca giovedì 29 ...

    VIDEO: Hamish Hawk – Money

    Il prossimo 3 febbraio, via Post Electric, Hamish Hawk pubblicherà il suo quarto LP, “Angel Numbers”, che esce dopo appena un ...

    TRACK: Angela Sclafani – ...
    Angela Sclafani è una songwriter di stanza a NYC: al suo attivo ci sono solo una manciata di EP, ma a febbraio 2023, via Pitch & ...

    Anche i Red Hot Chili Peppers agli ...
    I Red Hot Chili Peppers svelano oggi il tour 2023, a supporto dei due album numero uno nelle classifiche americane usciti nel 2022 ...

    TRACK: Problemidifase – ...
    Si chiama “novembre”, il nuovo singolo di problemidifase, moniker che nasconde il progetto solista di Samuele Zenti. Canzone ...
    I più visualizzati
    23 Novembre 2022

    Verdena – Live @ Alcatraz (Milano, 22/11/2022)
    Prima di questa serata, avevo visto i Verdena esattamente 30 volte e, come tutti i fan di lungo corso, ho assistito a performance magnifiche e ad altre nelle quali il trio non riusciva a sincronizzarsi e mandava tutto a quel paese, con Alberto che ...
    7 Novembre 2022

    Oggi “Secrets of the Beehive” di David Sylvian compie 35 anni
    Il 7 novembre del 1987 uscì “Secrets of the Beehive”di David Sylvian. Un album che ti fa sentire profondo ed ossessionato alla sola vista della sua copertina; una copertina composta da graffiti e impronte, tra scale di grigi, ed una ...
    8 Novembre 2022

    Oggi “Transformer” di Lou Reed compie 50 anni
    Non si può pensare a “Transformer” senza pensare al campanaccio e a quegli interventi fastidiosi di zanzara presenti in “Vicious”. Perchè il disco inizia così con un pezzo che sottovaluti, un pezzo ballabile, sexy, con una ...
    9 Novembre 2022

    Paul Weller a gamba tesa su Robert Smith (The Cure): “E’ un fottuto coglione grasso”
    Paul Weller ha lanciato un duro attacco personale al frontman dei Cure Robert Smith, definendolo un “fottuto coglione“: la frase, decisamente pesante, è stata pronunciata nel corso di una lunga intervista per il numero del mese prossimo ...
    Ultimi commenti

    Recent Comments

    Indie for Bunnies è un'idea di Fran_P & Axel Moloko pubblicato sotto licenza Creative Commons

    Editore: Alessio Pomponi

    Art direction & Design: Luca Morello

    Sviluppo: Gnapping

     