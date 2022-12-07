PITCHFORK SVELA I SUOI MIGLIORI 50 ALBUM DEL 2022

Tempo di classifiche di fine anno per l’inossidabile Pitchfork che proprio in questi giorni pubblica sulle proprie pagine i primi, chiacchierati, verdetti del 2022.

In testa alla lista dei migliori 50 album secondo la ‘bibbia americana’ si colloca Beyoncé con “Renaissance” disco che sul podio precede “Natural Brown Prom Queen” di Sudan Archives e “Blue Rev” degli Alvvays.

Per rimanere in tema di sonorità decisamente più affini a noi registriamo “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” dei Big Thief e “God Save the Animals” di Alex G posizionarsi nelle prime dieci posizioni mentre stupisce trovare fuori dalla top 20 dischi di artisti del calibro di The Smile, Weyes Blood, Mitski e Black Country, New Road che su altre testate, comprese la nostra, non sembrano avere difficoltà ad attestarsi in gradini ben più alti.

Di seguito le 50 posizioni dei migliori album del 2022 secondo Pitchfork:

50. Marina Herlop: Pripyat

49. Black Country, New Road: Ants From Up There

48. Jeff Parker: Forfolks

47. The Beths: Expert in a Dying Field

46. Arca: KicK iii

45. Soccer Mommy: Sometimes, Forever

44. Amber Mark: Three Dimensions Deep

43. Mitski: Laurel Hell

42. 700 Bliss: Nothing to Declare

41. Oren Ambarchi: Shebang

40. Jenny Hval: Classic Objects

39. Chat Pile: God’s Country

38. Huerco S.: Plonk

37. Weyes Blood: And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow

36. Soul Glo: Diaspora Problems

35. MJ Lenderman: Boat Songs

34. Mavi: Laughing So Hard, It Hurts

33. The 1975: Being Funny in a Foreign Language

32. Ravyn Lenae: HYPNOS

31. Hikaru Utada: BADモード

30. Destroyer: Labyrinthitis

29. Rachika Nayar: Heaven Come Crashing

28. billy woods: Aethiopes

27. Florist: Florist

26. Perfume Genius: Ugly Season

25. Daphni: Cherry

24. FKA twigs: CAPRISONGS

23. Beth Orton: Weather Alive

22. Charlotte Adigéry / Bolis Pupul: Topical Dancer

21. The Smile: A Light for Attracting Attention

20. Cate Le Bon: Pompeii

19. Charli XCX: Crash

18. Makaya McCraven: In These Times

17. Earl Sweatshirt: Sick!

16. Nilüfer Yanya: PAINLESS

15. Jockstrap: I Love You Jennifer B

14. Grace Ives: Janky Star

13. Kendrick Lamar: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

12. Björk: Fossora

11. The Weeknd: Dawn FM

10. Alex G: God Save the Animals

9. Yaya Bey: Remember Your North Star

8. Lucrecia Dalt: ¡Ay!

7. Big Thief: Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

6. Rosalía: Motomami

5. Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti

4. Special Interest: Endure

3. Alvvays: Blue Rev

2. Sudan Archives: Natural Brown Prom Queen

1. Beyoncé: Renaissance