PITCHFORK SVELA I SUOI MIGLIORI 50 ALBUM DEL 2022

Tempo di classifiche di fine anno per l’inossidabile Pitchfork che proprio in questi giorni pubblica sulle proprie pagine i primi, chiacchierati, verdetti del 2022.
In testa alla lista dei migliori 50 album secondo la ‘bibbia americana’ si colloca Beyoncé con “Renaissance” disco che sul podio precede “Natural Brown Prom Queen” di Sudan Archives e “Blue Rev” degli Alvvays.
Per rimanere in tema di sonorità decisamente più affini a noi registriamo “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You” dei Big Thief e “God Save the Animals” di Alex G posizionarsi nelle prime dieci posizioni mentre stupisce trovare fuori dalla top 20 dischi di artisti del calibro di The Smile, Weyes Blood, Mitski e Black Country, New Road che su altre testate, comprese la nostra, non sembrano avere difficoltà ad attestarsi in gradini ben più alti.
Di seguito le 50 posizioni dei migliori album del 2022 secondo Pitchfork:
50. Marina Herlop: Pripyat
49. Black Country, New Road: Ants From Up There
48. Jeff Parker: Forfolks
47. The Beths: Expert in a Dying Field
46. Arca: KicK iii
45. Soccer Mommy: Sometimes, Forever
44. Amber Mark: Three Dimensions Deep
43. Mitski: Laurel Hell
42. 700 Bliss: Nothing to Declare
41. Oren Ambarchi: Shebang
40. Jenny Hval: Classic Objects
39. Chat Pile: God’s Country
38. Huerco S.: Plonk
37. Weyes Blood: And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow
36. Soul Glo: Diaspora Problems
35. MJ Lenderman: Boat Songs
34. Mavi: Laughing So Hard, It Hurts
33. The 1975: Being Funny in a Foreign Language
32. Ravyn Lenae: HYPNOS
31. Hikaru Utada: BADモード
30. Destroyer: Labyrinthitis
29. Rachika Nayar: Heaven Come Crashing
28. billy woods: Aethiopes
27. Florist: Florist
26. Perfume Genius: Ugly Season
25. Daphni: Cherry
24. FKA twigs: CAPRISONGS
23. Beth Orton: Weather Alive
22. Charlotte Adigéry / Bolis Pupul: Topical Dancer
21. The Smile: A Light for Attracting Attention
20. Cate Le Bon: Pompeii
19. Charli XCX: Crash
18. Makaya McCraven: In These Times
17. Earl Sweatshirt: Sick!
16. Nilüfer Yanya: PAINLESS
15. Jockstrap: I Love You Jennifer B
14. Grace Ives: Janky Star
13. Kendrick Lamar: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
12. Björk: Fossora
11. The Weeknd: Dawn FM
10. Alex G: God Save the Animals
9. Yaya Bey: Remember Your North Star
8. Lucrecia Dalt: ¡Ay!
7. Big Thief: Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
6. Rosalía: Motomami
5. Bad Bunny: Un Verano Sin Ti
4. Special Interest: Endure
3. Alvvays: Blue Rev
2. Sudan Archives: Natural Brown Prom Queen
1. Beyoncé: Renaissance