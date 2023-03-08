Il prossimo luglio Rufus Wainwright compirà cinquanta anni e per festeggiare ha registrato un album di cover, “Folkocracy“, che uscirà un mese prima – e più precisamente il 2 giugno – via BMG.
Il canadese spiega:
Questo album è quasi una festa di compleanno registrata e un regalo di compleanno per me stesso. Ho invitato tutti i cantanti che ammiro molto e con cui ho sempre voluto cantare.
Tra questi artisti troviamo John Legend, Chaka Khan, Madison Cunningham, Sheryl Crow, Andrew Bird, ANOHNI, David Byrne, Nicole Scherzinger e le sue sorelle, Martha Wainwright e Lucy Wainwright Roche.
Il primo estratto è “Down In The Willow Garden”, una ballata folk tradizionale che vede la partecipazione di Brandi Carlile.
“Folkocracy” Tracklist:
Alone (Feat. Madison Cunningham)
Heading for Home (Feat. John Legend)
Twelve-Thirty (Young Girls Are Coming To The Canyon) (Feat. Susanna Hoffs, Chris Stills & Sheryl Crow)
Down in the Willow Garden (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
Shenandoah
Nacht und Träume
Harvest (Feat. Andrew Bird & Chris Stills)
Going to a Town (Feat. ANOHNI)
High on a Rocky Ledge (Feat. David Byrne)
Kaulana Na Pua (Feat. Nicole Scherzinger)
Hush Little Baby (Feat. Martha Wainwright & Lucy Wainwright Roche)
Black Gold (Feat. Van Dyke Parks)
Cotton Eyed Joe (Feat. Chaka Khan)
Arthur McBridge
Wild Mountain Thyme (Feat. Anna McGarrigle, Chaim Tannenbaum, Lily Lanken, Lucy Wainwright Roche, & Martha Wainwright)