Gli Yeah Yeah Yeahs hanno celebrato, proprio ieri, il 20° anniversario del loro album di debutto “Fever To Tell” e la gradita sorpresa per i fan è stato un documentario di mezz’ora proprio su quel disco.
“There Is No Modern Romance” è stato girato durante il tour del 2002 della band dal loro collaboratore Patrick Daughters.
Hanno scritto su Twitter:
In onore del tempo passato, vi presentiamo uno sguardo indietro ai primi giorni con “There Is No Modern Romance”.
Our firstborn baby Fever To Tell is turning 20 ????and in honor of this whopping passage of time we present to you a look back at those early rock-yyy days with There Is No Modern Romance. Available for streaming on @YouTube https://t.co/fZ6LfEh8b5 pic.twitter.com/u3MGVJWMKf— Yeah Yeah Yeahs (@YYYs) April 28, 2023
Il documentario non è l’unico progetto cinematografico importante a cui gli Yeah Yeah Yeahs sono stati associati di recente. Hanno partecipato anche a “Meet Me At The Bathroom”, un adattamento cinematografico sulla scena musicale newyorkese dei primi anni 2000.