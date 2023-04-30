Credit: David Black

Gli Yeah Yeah Yeahs hanno celebrato, proprio ieri, il 20° anniversario del loro album di debutto “Fever To Tell” e la gradita sorpresa per i fan è stato un documentario di mezz’ora proprio su quel disco.

“There Is No Modern Romance” è stato girato durante il tour del 2002 della band dal loro collaboratore Patrick Daughters.

Hanno scritto su Twitter:

In onore del tempo passato, vi presentiamo uno sguardo indietro ai primi giorni con “There Is No Modern Romance”.

Il documentario non è l’unico progetto cinematografico importante a cui gli Yeah Yeah Yeahs sono stati associati di recente. Hanno partecipato anche a “Meet Me At The Bathroom”, un adattamento cinematografico sulla scena musicale newyorkese dei primi anni 2000.