Jim O’Rourke svela i dettagli del suo prossimo disco: “Hands That Bind” è la colonna sonora dell’omonimo film del 2021 diretto da Kyle Armstrong ed uscirà in vinile su Drag City il 7 luglio prossimo.
Primo estratto in ascolto è il brano “A Man’s Mind Will Play Tricks on Him (Edit)” :
“Hands That Bind (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)”:
01 Go Spend Some Time With Your Kids
02 Wasn’t There Last Night
03 He”s Only Got One Oar in the Water
04 That’s Not How the World Works
05 A Man’s Mind Will Play Tricks on Him
06 Here Is Where I Seem to Be / The Good Lord Doesn’t Need Paperwork
07 You Have No Idea What I Want
08 One Way or Another I’m Gone
09 A Man’s Mind Will Play Tricks on Him (Edit)