È morto Andy Rourke, bassista degli Smiths. Aveva 59 anni.
La morte di Rourke è stata annunciata oggi (19 maggio) dall’ex compagno di band Johnny Marr sui social media. Secondo la dichiarazione di Marr, Rourke è morto in seguito a “una lunga malattia per un cancro al pancreas”.
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer.— Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 19, 2023
Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans.
We request privacy at this sad time pic.twitter.com/KNehQxXoFz
Marr ha anche reso omaggio al suo ex compagno di band, scrivendo:
Andy sarà ricordato come un’anima gentile e bella da coloro che lo conoscevano e come un musicista estremamente dotato dai fan della musica.
Rourke era noto soprattutto per essere stato il bassista degli Smiths. Rourke ha suonato in tutti e quattro gli album in studio degli Smiths: “The Smiths” del 1984, “Meat Is Murder” del 1985, “The Queen Is Dead” del 1986 e “Strangeways, Here We Come” del 1987.