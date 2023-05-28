I Queens of the Stone Age sono saliti sul palco del Sonic Temple di Columbus, Ohio, venerdì scorso per il loro primo concerto dopo ben tre anni. Nel corso dell’esibizione, durata un’ora, la band ha suonato 11 canzoni, tra cui il debutto dal vivo del nuovo singolo “Emotion Sickness”.
WE’RE BAAAAACK!!! pic.twitter.com/Tx10qTqbAw— QOTSA (@qotsa) May 27, 2023
Il resto della scaletta consisteva in gemme del passato, tra cui “No One Knows”, “My God Is the Sun”, “Little Sister”, “Go With the Flow” e “A Song for the Dead”.
I QOTSA pubblicheranno il loro nuovo album, “In Times New Roman…“, il 16 giugno via Matador Records.
Setlist:
No One Knows
The Lost Art of Keeping a Secret
My God Is the Sun
If I Had a Tail
The Evil Has Landed
I Sat by the Ocean
Emotion Sickness (Live debut)
Little Sister
Sick, Sick, Sick
Go With the Flow
A Song for the Dead