“Moping In Style: A Tribute To Adam Green” è il titolo di un nuovo disco tributo ad Adam Green, ex membro dei Moldy Peaches, la band dopo anni si è riunita quest’anno per una serie di concerti, e apprezzato solista con alle spalle una carriera più che ventennale.
L’album, in uscita il 1° dicembre su Org Music, presenta una ricca carrellata di ospiti: Regina Spektor, Father John Misty, Devendra Banhart, the Libertines, Jenny Lewis, Frankie Cosmos, the Lemonheads, Joanna Sternberg, Cut Worms e molti altri.
Il primo brano in ascolto è “That Fucking Feeling“, title-track dell’ultimo album di Green pubblicato nel 2022, interpretato in questo caso da Sean Lennon:
“Moping In Style: A Tribute To Adam Green” tracklist
01 Regina Spektor & Jack Dishel – “We’re Not Supposed To Be Lovers”
02 Lemon Twigs – “Baby’s Gonna Die Tonight”
03 Father John Misty – “Musical Ladders”
04 Frankie Cosmos – “Secret Tongues”
05 Devendra Banhart – “Pay The Toll”
06 Binki Shapiro – “Getting Led”
07 The Cribs – “My Shadow Tags On Behind”
08 Ben Kweller – “Her Father And Her”
09 Jenny Lewis – “Breaking Locks”
10 The Lemonheads – “Losing On A Tuesday”
11 The Libertines – “Jessica”
12 Lou Barlow – “Never Lift A Finger”
13 Rodrigo Amarante – “Birthday Mambo”
14 Sean Lennon – “That Fucking Feeling”
15 Jonathan Rado – “Emily”
16 Kyp Malone – “Drugs”
17 Hubert Lenoir – “Stadium Soul”
18 The Pirouettes – “Hard To Be A Girl”
19 Joanna Sternberg – “Dance With Me”
20 Ben Lee – “Dreidels Of Fire”
21 Vincent Delerm – “Friends Of Mine”
22 Cut Worms – “Cigarette Burns Forever”
23 Turner Cody & The Soldiers Of Love – “Hairy Women”
24 Herman Dune – “Buddy Bradley”
25 Jeffrey Lewis – “Bartholomew”
26 The Dooors – “Musical Ladders (Alternate Version)”