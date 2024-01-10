Il prossimo 14 giugno, via Alt Records, i Sea Girls pubblicheranno il loro terzo LP, “Midnight Butterfield”, che arriva dopo poco più di due anni dal precedente, “Homesick”.
Il frontman Harry Camamile spiega:
Si sente e suona come una band alle prime armi che fa il suo energico disco di debutto senza macchie. È super ottimista ed euforico. C’è stata un’enorme libertà nel fare questo disco. È un momento entusiasmante per la musica di tutti i generi, e chi non vorrebbe farne parte?
Del disco faranno parte anche i recenti singoli “Weekends & Workdays” e “Young Strangers” , già condivisi nei mesi scorsi, così come il nuovissimo “I Want You To Know Me”, di cui potete vedere il video qui sotto.
“Midnight Butterflies” Tracklist:
1. Midnight Butterflies
2. I Want You To Know Me
3. Come Back To Me
4. Horror Movies
5. Does Only God Know That We’re Lonely?
6. Scream And Shout
7. Weekends And Workdays
8. Superman
9. First On My List
10. Young Strangers
11. Polly
12. After Hours