Adesso è ufficiale: Matteo Garrone è in corsa per gli Oscar 2024.
“Io Capitano” figura infatti nella lista delle nomination come “Miglior Film Straniero” al fianco di altri ottimi titoli come “Perfect Days” di Wim Wenders, “La società della neve” del regista spagnolo Juan Antonio García Bayona, “The Teachers’ Lounge” del tedesco Ilker Çatak e “La zona d’interesse” del regista inglese Jonathan Glazer.
Nelle altre categorie domina, come era facilmente preventivabile, “Oppenheimer” che colleziona 13 candidature, a seguire “Povere Creature” con 12, “Killers Of The Flower Moon” con 8, “Barbie” con 7 e “Maestro” con 6. Il sorprendente “Anatomia di una caduta” compare invece in 5 diverse categorie.
La cerimonia degli Oscar è prevista per il 10 marzo prossimo.
Di seguito tutte le nomination:
MIGLIOR FILM
American Fiction
Anatomia di una caduta
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Povere creature!
La zona d’interesse
MIGLIOR REGIA
Jonathan Glazer – La zona d’interesse
Yorgos Lanthimos – Povere creature!
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Justine Triet – Anatomia di una caduta
MIGLIOR ATTORE
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
MIGLIOR ATTRICE
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomia di una caduta
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Povere creature!
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Povere creature!
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Anatomia di una caduta
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA NON ORIGINALE
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
La zona d’interesse
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
American Fiction
Indiana Jones e il quadrante del destino
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
MIGLIOR CANZONE ORIGINALE
The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
I’m Just Ken – Barbie
It Never Went Away – American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
What Was I Made For? – Barbie
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
MIGLIOR SUONO
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
La zona d’interesse
MIGLIOR SCENOGRAFIA
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
Anatomia di una caduta
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E ACCONCIATURE
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Povere creature!
La società della neve
MIGLIORI EFFETTI SPECIALI
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardiani della Galassia Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
MIGLIOR FILM INTERNAZIONALE
Io capitano (Italia)
Perfect Days (Giappone)
La società della neve (Spagna)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germania)
La zona d’interesse (Regno Unito)
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
Elemental
Nimona
Il ragazzo e l’airone
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO D’ANIMAZIONE
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
MIGLIOR CORTOMETRAGGIO DOCUMENTARIO
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
N?i Nai & Wài Pó