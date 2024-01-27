Christopher Paul Stelling ritorna con il suo settimo LP: a due anni e mezzo di distanza dall’uscita di “Forgiving It All“, il musicista nativo di Daytona Beach, Florida annuncia “Forgotten But Not Gone & Few And Far Between“, in uscita il prossimo 22 marzo.
Il nuovo album, che sarà doppio e conterrà ben venti canzoni, sarà realizzato in maniera totalmente autonoma grazie al supporto di un crowdfunding tenuto lo scorso anno.
Ad anticipare l’uscita ecco il primo singolo “Better Days”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.
“Forgotten But Not Gone & Few And Far Between” Tracklist:
1. Better Days
2. Have Mercy
3. Honey Baby
4. Lay By Your Side
5. Burn, Rise, Drift
6. Curtain Call
7. Double Crossed
8. How I Lost Her
9. I Only Want You
10. All And Everything
11. Fire On The Moon
12. From The Rafters
13. This Reckoning
14. Love Is Letting Go
15. Fear The Long Night
16. Ring And Key
17. Apparitions
18. Still Somehow
19. One More Chance
20. Unguided