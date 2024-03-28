Credit: James Crump

Jim O’Rourke e David Grubbs hanno messo mani agli archivi del loro storico progetto Gastr Del Sol.

Vecchie registrazioni di inedi, brani dal vivo mai pubblicati, confluiranno in “We Have Dozens of Titles” album, il primo dopo 26 anni (l’ultimo “Camofleur” usciva nel 1998), atteso il 24 maggio su Drag City.

Primo estratto “The Season Reverse”, pezzo registrato durante l’ultimo live della band nel 1997:

Jim O’Rourke ha pubblicato il suo ultimo disco solista l’anno scorso (“Hands That Bind“) e sempre nel 2023 Grubbs si è unito al chitarrista Alan Courtin per un disco collaborativo dal titolo “Baintrust of Friends and Werewolves”.

“We Have Dozens of Titles” tracklist:

01 The Seasons Reverse (Live)

02 Quietly Approaching

03 Ursus Arctos Wonderfilis (Live)

04 At Night and at Night

05 Dead Cats in a Foghorn

06 The Japanese Room at La Pagode

07 The Bells of St. Mary’s

08 Blues Subtitled No Sense of Wonder (Live)

01 20 Songs Less

02 Dictionary of Handwriting (Live)

03 The Harp Factory on Lake Street

04 Onion Orange (Live)