Raph_PH, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

I Blur hanno appena annunciato un nuovo live album chiamato “Live At Wembley Stadium“.

Il disco documenterà il concerto che ha visto la band inglese suonare davanti a 150.000 persone in due serate nel luglio dello scorso anno e vedrà la luce il prossimo 26 luglio via Parlophone in triplo vinile, doppio cd e doppia cassetta.

I Blur hanno inoltre annunciato anche un film del concerto, “Blur; Live At Wembley Stadium”, che uscirà nei cinema nel Regno Unito e in Irlanda il prossimo 6 settembre.

Un altro documentario sulla loro reunion era già stato annunciato in precedenza, “To The End”, e arriverà nei cinema inglesi a partire dal prossimo 16 luglio. Qui è possibile trovare i biglietti.

Intanto ecco un primo estratto dal live album, “Parklife”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.

“Live At Wembley Stadium” Tracklist:

CD1

1. St Charles Square

2. There’s No Other Way

3. Popscene

4. Tracy Jacks

5. Beetlebum

6. Trimm Trabb

7. Villa Rosie

8. Stereotypes

9. Out of Time

10. Coffee & TV

11. Under the Westway

CD2

1. End of a Century

2. Sunday Sunday

3. Country House

4. Parklife

5. To the End

6. Oily Water

7. Advert

8. Song 2

9. This Is a Low

10. Lot 105

11. Girls & Boys

12. For Tomorrow

13. Tender

14. The Narcissist

15. The Universal