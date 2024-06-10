I Fucked Up annunciano in queste ore “Another Day” disco che seguirà di pochi mesi il precedente “One Day” rilasciato nel 2023.
“Another Day”, che uscirà sulla label della band Fucked Up Records, è atteso per il 9 agosto e vanta collaborazioni di artisti come Sam Bielanski, Pretty Matty, Charlie Manning Walker, Holden Abraham, D. Franklan e Danko Jones ed è prodotto dal chitarrista Mike Haliechuk.
“Stimming” è il primo estratto in ascolto:
“Another Day” tracklist:
01 Face
02 Stimming
03 Tell Yourself You Will
04 Another Day
05 Paternal Instinct
06 Divining Gods
07 The One to Break It
08 More
09 Follow Fine Feeling
10 House Lights