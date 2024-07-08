I The Voidz di Julian Casablancas non pubblicano un nuovo album da sei anni, ma ora finalmente ecco in arrivo “Like All Before You” annunciato per il 20 settembre. Il disco conterrrà i precedenti singoli già presentati, ovvero “Prophecy of the Dragon” e “All the Same” e ci sarà anche “Overture”, brano che fa da colonna sonora al trailer ufficiale dell’album.
Tracklist:
- Overture
- Square Wave
- Prophecy of The Dragon
- 7 Horses
- Spectral Analysis
- Flexorcist
- Perseverance–1C2S
- All The Same
- When Will The Time of These Bastards End
- Walk Off (Outro)