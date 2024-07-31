Il gruppo canadese Nap Eyes torna con il primo disco in tre anni: “The Neon Gate” esce il prossimo 18 ottobre su Paradise of Bachelors.
L’album contiene adattamenti musicali di poesie di W.B. Yeats (“I See Phantoms of Hatred and of the Heart’s Fullness and of the Coming Emptiness”) e Alexander Pushkin (“Demons”), ed altri brani sono ispirati da “Dungeons & Dragons” e video game Nintendo.
“Feline Wave Race”, “Ice Grass Underpass”, “Passageway” e “Demons” sono i primi quattro estratti in ascolto:
“Snapshot Of A Beginner” è l’ultimo disco pubblicato dalla band nel 2020, seguito pochi mesi dopo da altri due inediti: “Snake Oil” e “Child’s Romance”.
“The Neon Gate” tracklist:
1. Eight Tired Starlings
2. Dark Mystery Enigma Bird
3. Demons
4. Feline Wave Race
5. Tangent Dissolve
6. Ice Grass Underpass
7. Passageway
8. I See Phantoms of Hatred and of the Heart’s Fullness and of the Coming Emptiness
9. Isolation