A 91 anni Willie Nelson non ha nessuna intenzione di fermarsi e continua a suonare dal vivo e a pubblicare nuovi LP.
Il musicista texano ha appena annunciato il suo settantaseisimo album, “Last Leaf On The Three“, in uscita il prossimo 1° novembre via Sony Music / Legacy Recordings, dopo appena cinque mesi dal precedente, “The Border”.
Registrato alla Hen House di Venice, California, il disco è stato prodotto per la prima volta da Micah Nelson, figlio di Willie.
L’album include cover di Neil Young, Keith Richards, Nina Simone, Warren Zevon e Jorge Calderón, Beck, The Flaming Lips oltre ad alcune nuove canzoni scritte da Willie e dal figlio.
Il primo estratto è “Last Leaf”, pezzo di Tom Waits, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.
“Last Leaf On The Three” Tracklist:
1. Last Leaf (written by Tom Waits & Kathleen Brennan)
2. If It Wasn’t Broken (written by Sydney Lyndella Ward)
3. Lost Cause (written by Beck David Hansen)
4. Come Ye (written by Nina Simone)
5. Keep Me In Your Heart (written by Warren Zevon & Jorge Calderon)
6. Robbed Blind (written by Keith Richards)
7. House Where Nobody Lives (written by Tom Waits)
8. Are You Ready For The Country? (written by Neil Young)
9. Do You Realize?? (written by Wayne Coyne/Steven Drozd/Michael Ivins/David Fridmann)
10. Wheels (written by Micah Nelson)
11. Broken Arrow (written by Neil Young)
12. Color Of Sound (written by Willie Nelson & Micah Nelson)
13. The Ghost (written by Willie Nelson)