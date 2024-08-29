In un post pubblicato oggi (29 agosto) sul suo sito ufficiale Morrissey svela di aver accettato un’offerta molto importante per un tour reunion degli Smiths aggiungendo che la trattativa sarebbe saltata per volontà di Johnny Marr.
Questo quanto si legge online:
Nel giugno 2024, AEG Entertainment Group ha fatto un’offerta molto redditizia sia a Morrissey che a Marr per un tour mondiale come The Smiths per tutto il 2025. Morrissey ha detto di sì all’offerta; Marr l’ha ignorata.
Morrissey intraprende un tour negli Stati Uniti in gran parte sold out a novembre.
Marr continua a fare tournée come ospite speciale per i New Order.
Holy moly! Morrissey was up for a reunion with Johnny Marr, but Johnny said no. This is quite astounding. Statement from Moz attached. pic.twitter.com/5PHKbzycJh— The Morrissey Mercury (@MorrisseyMerc) August 29, 2024
Gli Smiths si sono formati nel 1982 rilasciando quattro album, “The Smiths” (1984), “Meat Is Murder” (1985), “The Queen Is Dead” (1986) e “Strangeways, Here We Come” (1987) prima di sciogliersi nel 1987.
