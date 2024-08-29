Le Last Dinner Party hanno annunciato un ampliamento del loro album con cover e versioni acustiche.
La raccolta, chiamata “Prelude To Ecstasy: Acoustics and Covers“, che include un’interpretazione di “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us” degli Sparks, uscirà l’11 ottobre.
La cover del brano del 1974 degli Sparks arriva insieme a un video di montaggio del tour, realizzato con filmati girati durante i recenti viaggi della band in Giappone, negli Stati Uniti e la loro recente esibizione al Reading Festival. La band ha eseguito la cover durante le sue recenti apparizioni ai festival e nelle date del tour.
Ecco le aggiunte alla tracklist già conosciuta:
Caesar on a TV Screen – Acoustic
Sinner – Acoustic
My Lady of Mercy – Acoustic
Nothing Matters – Acoustic from Studio Brussel
Mirror – Acoustic from The Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us
Up North – Live from Hebden Trades Club
Wicked Game – Live from Showbox Sodo, Seattle
Army Dreamers – Live from Studio Brussel