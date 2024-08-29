Credit: press

Le Last Dinner Party hanno annunciato un ampliamento del loro album con cover e versioni acustiche.

La raccolta, chiamata “Prelude To Ecstasy: Acoustics and Covers“, che include un’interpretazione di “This Town Ain’t Big Enough For The Both Of Us” degli Sparks, uscirà l’11 ottobre.



La cover del brano del 1974 degli Sparks arriva insieme a un video di montaggio del tour, realizzato con filmati girati durante i recenti viaggi della band in Giappone, negli Stati Uniti e la loro recente esibizione al Reading Festival. La band ha eseguito la cover durante le sue recenti apparizioni ai festival e nelle date del tour.

Ecco le aggiunte alla tracklist già conosciuta:



Caesar on a TV Screen – Acoustic

Sinner – Acoustic

My Lady of Mercy – Acoustic

Nothing Matters – Acoustic from Studio Brussel

Mirror – Acoustic from The Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

This Town Ain’t Big Enough For Both Of Us

Up North – Live from Hebden Trades Club

Wicked Game – Live from Showbox Sodo, Seattle

Army Dreamers – Live from Studio Brussel