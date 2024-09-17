Euros Childs, frontman e fondatore dei mitici Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci e dal 2019 in pianta stabile come tastierista nei Teenage Fanclub, annuncia il suo nuovo disco solista.
“Beehive Beach” esce il 25 ottobre su National Elf e vede la partecipazione di Stephen “Sweet Baboo” Black (basso e clarinetto), Stuart Kidd dei BMX Bandits (batteria e voce) e Georgia Ruth (voce).
“See Saw” è il primo singolo:
“Beehive Beach” tracklist:
Black & White Dinner
See-Saw
The Same Day
When They Leave You
Elspeth on the Shore
Ursula’s Crow
My Companion
Save Me
A Different Kind of Blue
Beehive Beach
Isobell
Patch of Blue