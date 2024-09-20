Mark Kramer, meglio conosciuto come Kramer, musicista, compositore, produttore e titolare della label newyorchese Shimmy-Disc Records ha realizzato un disco tributo ad Edgar Allan Poe.

“POE – To One in Paradise” contiene composizioni dello scrittore e poeta americano musicate e decantate da Thurston Moore, Lydia Lunch, Joan as Police Woman, Britta Phillips, Rick Moody e altri.

La compilation in uscita il 18 ottobre conterrà anche una registrazione di Allen Ginsberg intento a leggere poesia pubblicata da Poe ne 1849.

Un primo estratto dal disco è rappresentato da “Dreamland” dove Lydia Lunch legge l’omonima poesia del 1855:

“POE – To One in Paradise (for Hal Willner)” tracklist

Side A

“To One in Paradise” by JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN

“Eldorado” by EDGAR OLIVER

“To My Mother” by THURSTON MOORE & EVA MOORE

“The Valley of Unrest” by ERIC MINGUS

“A Dream Within a Dream” by BRITTA PHILLIPS

“Evening Star” by TELLER

Side B

“Fairy-Land” by ANNE WALDMAN

“Dreamland” by LYDIA LUNCH

“The Sleeper” by LARRY “RATSO” SLOMAN

“Silence” by CHLOE WEBB

“Imitation” by RICK MOODY

“The Lake” by JENNIFER CHARLES

“The Bells” by ALLEN GINSBERG