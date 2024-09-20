Mark Kramer, meglio conosciuto come Kramer, musicista, compositore, produttore e titolare della label newyorchese Shimmy-Disc Records ha realizzato un disco tributo ad Edgar Allan Poe.
“POE – To One in Paradise” contiene composizioni dello scrittore e poeta americano musicate e decantate da Thurston Moore, Lydia Lunch, Joan as Police Woman, Britta Phillips, Rick Moody e altri.
La compilation in uscita il 18 ottobre conterrà anche una registrazione di Allen Ginsberg intento a leggere poesia pubblicata da Poe ne 1849.
Un primo estratto dal disco è rappresentato da “Dreamland” dove Lydia Lunch legge l’omonima poesia del 1855:
“POE – To One in Paradise (for Hal Willner)” tracklist
Side A
“To One in Paradise” by JOAN AS POLICE WOMAN
“Eldorado” by EDGAR OLIVER
“To My Mother” by THURSTON MOORE & EVA MOORE
“The Valley of Unrest” by ERIC MINGUS
“A Dream Within a Dream” by BRITTA PHILLIPS
“Evening Star” by TELLER
Side B
“Fairy-Land” by ANNE WALDMAN
“Dreamland” by LYDIA LUNCH
“The Sleeper” by LARRY “RATSO” SLOMAN
“Silence” by CHLOE WEBB
“Imitation” by RICK MOODY
“The Lake” by JENNIFER CHARLES
“The Bells” by ALLEN GINSBERG