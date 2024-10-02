Un cofanetto in edizione limitata di 4CD (uscita prevista il 6 dicembre) con 62 brani, molti dei quali inediti, oltre a rari remix, registrazioni dal vivo e una compilation natalizia shoegaze: tutto questo in “Celebrate Yourself! The Sonic Cathedral Story 2004-2024“, la compilation targata Sonic Cathedral, etichetta discografica che ha fatto dello shoegaze un vero e proprio tratto distintivo, pubblicando dischi di altisismo valore.

La compilation include Slowdive, Andy Bell (Ride), Emma Anderson (Lush), bdrmm, Whitelands e deary, oltre a remix di Andrew Weatherall, James Holden, David Holmes, Daniel Avery e molti altri.

Attraverso i quattro dischi, il cofanetto racconta la storia dei Sonic Cathedral, dai suoi umili inizi come serata in un club nel 2004 alla sua posizione attuale al centro dell’infinito revival shoegaze, giocando un ruolo fondamentale nel rimettere sul radar un genereche, per un certo periodo fu addirittura “malvisto” dalla critica e dalla stampa.

Tracklist:

CD1 – Celebrate Yourself! A compilation of Sonic Cathedral classics



1. Pye Corner Audio feat. Andy Bell – Warmth Of The Sun (Edit) – first physical release

2. The Early Years – Fluxus

3. Mark Peters feat. Dot Allison – Switched On – first physical release

4. Dot Allison feat. Andy Bell – Unchanged (Edit) – first physical release

5. Cheval Sombre – It’s Not Time

6. Neil Halstead – Spin The Bottle (Alternative Version) – first physical release

7. Mildred Maude – CPA II

8. Yeti Lane – Dead Tired

9. Lorelle Meets The Obsolete – Balance

10. Horsegirl – Sea Life Sandwich Boy – first time on CD

11. Dummy – Slacker Mask – first time on CD

12. Three Quarter Skies – On Fire (Edit) – first physical release

13. Moon Diagrams – Rewop

14. Andy Bell – Skywalker (Edit) – first physical release

15 Not Me But Us – When We See (Edit) – first physical release

16. MOLLY – The Golden Age (Edit) – first physical release

17. Emma Anderson – Queen Moth – exclusive to this release

18. deary – Fairground

19. Whitelands feat. Dotie – Tell Me About It

20. bdrmm – A Reason To Celebrate



CD2 – Recalibrate Yourself! A collection of Sonic Cathedral remixes



1. Andy Bell – The Sky Without You (David Holmes Radical Mycology Remix)

2. Pye Corner Audio feat. Andy Bell – Saturation Point (Sonic Boom Remix) – first time on CD

3. Lorelle Meets The Obsolete – Unificado (Pye Corner Audio Remix) – first time on CD

4. Not Me But Us – When We See (Maps Remix) – first physical release

5. The Early Years – Hall Of Mirrors (Andrew Weatherall Remix II) – first time on CD

6. Cheval Sombre – Couldn’t Do (Justin Robertson’s Deadstock 33s Remix) – first time on CD

7. bdrmm – Port (Daniel Avery Remix)

8. Sobrenadar – Del Tiempo (Slowdive Remix) – first time on CD

9. XAM Duo – Cold Stones (James Holden Remix) – first time on CD

10. Dot Allison feat. Andy Bell – Unchanged (GLOK Remix) – first physical release

11. Mark Peters feat. Dot Allison – Sundowning (Richard Norris Ambient Remix) – first physical release



CD3 – Reverberate Yourself! A congregation of Sonic Cathedral live recordings



1. Lorelle Meets The Obsolete – What’s Holding You? – Golden Hair (Recorded at The Victoria, London 10.04.14) – first time on CD

2. Andy Bell & Masal – Hallogallo (Recorded at The Social, London 21.05.23) – first time on CD

3. Disappears – Speed Of Life (Recorded at The 100 Club, London 23.11.15) – first time on CD

4. The Early Years – The Simple Solution (Recorded at The 100 Club, London 15.10.14) – first time on CD

5. bdrmm – Momo – Push/Pull (Recorded at The Nave, Leeds 16.08.20) – first time on CD

6. Pye Corner Audio – Excerpt from Social Dissonance (Recorded at The Social, London 23.10.19) – first time on CD

7. XAM Duo – Excerpt from Live At The Total Refreshment Centre (Recorded at The Total Refreshment Centre, London 05.11.16) – first time on CD

8. Mark Peters – Sundowning (Recorded at The Band Room, Yorkshire 08.04.23) – first physical release

9. Sennen – Nightime (Recorded at Goldsmiths Music Studios, London 12.06.21)

10. Dean Wareham – When Will You Come Home (Recorded at St Pancras Old Church, London 05.12.13) – first time on CD

11. Cheval Sombre – Where Did Our Love Go (Recorded at St Pancras Old Church,

London 22.11.12) – first time on CD

12. deary – Want You (Recorded at St Pancras Old Church, London 23.11.23) – first

physical release

13. Slowdive– Golden Hair (Recorded at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Los Angeles 09.11.14) – first time on CD



CD4 – Celebrate Your Elf! A constellation of Sonic Cathedral Christmas songs



1. Mark Peters – The Box Of Delights – first time on CD

2. Three Quarter Skies – Holy Water (Single Version) – first time on CD

3. Andy Bell – Listen, The Snow Is Falling

4. Pye Corner Audio – Omnichord Omnishambles (At Xmas) – first physical release

5. Younghusband – I Don’t Intend To Spend Christmas Without You – first physical release

6. Spectres – Wonderful Christmastime – first time on CD

7. A Place To Bury Strangers – Celebration – exclusive to this release

8. Fairewell – Christmas Eve – first time on CD

9. Pye Corner Audio – A Winter Drone For Christmas – first physical release

10. Mark Peters – Silent Night – first physical release

11. Dawn Chorus And Te Infallible Sea – O Holy Night – exclusive to this release

12. MOLLY – Andachtsjodler – exclusive to this release

13. deary – 2000 Miles

14. Mark Peters – Jingle Bells – first physical release

15. Fairewell – In The Bleak Midwinter – first time on CD

16. Pye Corner Audio – Get Thee Behind Me Santa – first physical release

17. Mark Peters – The Box Of Delights (Maps Remix) – first time on CD

18. Maps – Stay Another Day – first official release