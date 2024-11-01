Snoop Dogg e Dr. Dre hanno collaborato per un nuovo album per la prima volta dall’iconico album di debutto di Snoop del 1993, “Doggystyle”, che uscirà il 13 dicembre via Death Row, Aftermath e Interscope (in pre-ordine). Il titolo dell’album si chiama “Missionary” e il primo singolo “Gorgeous” è uscito oggi.
Dre, oltre che produrre, fa anche tre apparizioni nell’album come vocalist, mentre tra gli altri ospiti figurano Eminem, 50 Cent, Method Man, BJ the Chicago Kid e altri ancora, oltre al compianto Tom Petty e Sting.
Tracklist:
Fore Play (feat. BJ The Chicago Kid)
Shangri-La
Outta Da Blue (feat. Dr. Dre and Alus)
Hard Knocks
Gorgeous (feat. Jhené Aiko)
Last Dance With Mary Jane (feat. Tom Petty and Jelly Roll)
Pressure (feat. Dr. Dre and K.A.A.N.)
Another Part Of Me (feat. Sting)
Skyscrapers (feat. Method Man and Smitty)
Fire (feat. Cocoa Sarai)
Gunz N Smoke (feat. 50 Cent and Eminem)
Sticcy Situation (feat. K.A.A.N. and Cocoa Sarai)
Now Or Never (feat. Dr. Dre and BJ the Chicago Kid)
Gangsta Pose (feat. Dem Jointz, Stalone, and Fat Money)
The Negotiator