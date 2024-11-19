A distanza di circa 3 anni dal debutto, “Versions of Modern Perfomance” usciva nel 2022, le Horsegirl pubblicheranno il nuovo “Phonetics On and On” atteso il 14 febbraio su Matador.
Scritto interamente a New York, dove il trio si è trasferito di recente da Chicago per permettere a Nora Cheng e Penelope Lowenstein di frequentare l’università nella grande mela, “Phonetics On and On” è prodotto da Cate Le Bon ed è stato registrato al The Loft studio dei Wilco.
Ascolta il primo singolo “2468”:
“Phonetics On and On” tracklist:
01 Where’d You Go
02 Rock City
03 In Twos
04 2468
05 Well I Know You’re Shy
06 Julie
07 Switch Over
08 Information Content
09 Frontrunner
10 Sport Meets Sound
11 I Can’t Stand to See You