Fine anno, inevitabile tempo di classifiche. Prima di pubblicare le nostre ci piace anche guardarci intorno, notando come due pesi massimi come Rolling Stone e Pitchfork abbiano già iniziato a spiattellare classifiche con gusto.

Ecco i primi 20 album (dal ventesimo al numero uno) del 2024 per RS: a vincere è Charli XCX con il suo “Brat”

  • Jack White, “No Name”
  • Mdou Moctar, “Funeral for Justice”
  • Jessica Pratt, “Here in the Pitch”
  • Tyler, the Creator, “Chromakopia”
  • Álvaro Díaz, “Sayonara”
  • Cindy Lee, “Diamond Jubilee”
  • Mk.Gee, “wo Star & the Dream Police”
  • Clairo, “Charm”
  • Zach Bryan, “The Great American Bar Scene”
  • Rema, “Heis”
  • Waxahatchee, “Tigers Blood”
  • Doechii, “Alligator Bites Never Heal”
  • Ariana Grande, “Eternal Sunshine”
  • Future and Metro Boomin, “We Don’t Trust You”
  • Tyla, “Tyla”
  • Billie Eilish, “Hit Me Hard and Soft”
  • Sabrina Carpenter, “Short n’ Sweet”
  • MJ Lenderman, “Manning Fireworks”
  • Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter”
  • Charli XCX, “Brat”

Pitchfork invece si fa più puntiglioso e stila una classifica delle 100 migliori canzoni dell’anno. In questo caso a vincere è Kendrick Lamar con “Not Like Us”.

Ecco le prima venti posizioni (dalla ventesima alla prima)

  • Tems “Love Me JeJe”
  • Fontaines D.C. “Starburster”
  • Tyla “Truth or Dare”
  • Cash Cobain / Bay Swag “Fisherrr”
  • Kassie Krut “Reckless”
  • The Cure “Alone”
  • Nourished by Time “Hell of a Ride”
  • Addison Rae:“Diet Pepsi”
  • Nick León / Erika de Casier “Bikini”
  • Geordie Greep “Holy, Holy”
  • Jane Remover “Magic I Want U”
  • Charli XCX “Girl, so confusing featuring lorde”
  • MJ Lenderman:“Wristwatch”
  • Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
  • skaiwater “rain”
  • Still House Plants “M M M”
  • Jessica Pratt “Life Is”
  • Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”
  • Waxahatchee “Right Back to It” [ft. MJ Lenderman]
  • Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”