Fine anno, inevitabile tempo di classifiche. Prima di pubblicare le nostre ci piace anche guardarci intorno, notando come due pesi massimi come Rolling Stone e Pitchfork abbiano già iniziato a spiattellare classifiche con gusto.
Ecco i primi 20 album (dal ventesimo al numero uno) del 2024 per RS: a vincere è Charli XCX con il suo “Brat”
- Jack White, “No Name”
- Mdou Moctar, “Funeral for Justice”
- Jessica Pratt, “Here in the Pitch”
- Tyler, the Creator, “Chromakopia”
- Álvaro Díaz, “Sayonara”
- Cindy Lee, “Diamond Jubilee”
- Mk.Gee, “wo Star & the Dream Police”
- Clairo, “Charm”
- Zach Bryan, “The Great American Bar Scene”
- Rema, “Heis”
- Waxahatchee, “Tigers Blood”
- Doechii, “Alligator Bites Never Heal”
- Ariana Grande, “Eternal Sunshine”
- Future and Metro Boomin, “We Don’t Trust You”
- Tyla, “Tyla”
- Billie Eilish, “Hit Me Hard and Soft”
- Sabrina Carpenter, “Short n’ Sweet”
- MJ Lenderman, “Manning Fireworks”
- Beyoncé, “Cowboy Carter”
- Charli XCX, “Brat”
Pitchfork invece si fa più puntiglioso e stila una classifica delle 100 migliori canzoni dell’anno. In questo caso a vincere è Kendrick Lamar con “Not Like Us”.
Ecco le prima venti posizioni (dalla ventesima alla prima)
- Tems “Love Me JeJe”
- Fontaines D.C. “Starburster”
- Tyla “Truth or Dare”
- Cash Cobain / Bay Swag “Fisherrr”
- Kassie Krut “Reckless”
- The Cure “Alone”
- Nourished by Time “Hell of a Ride”
- Addison Rae:“Diet Pepsi”
- Nick León / Erika de Casier “Bikini”
- Geordie Greep “Holy, Holy”
- Jane Remover “Magic I Want U”
- Charli XCX “Girl, so confusing featuring lorde”
- MJ Lenderman:“Wristwatch”
- Sabrina Carpenter “Espresso”
- skaiwater “rain”
- Still House Plants “M M M”
- Jessica Pratt “Life Is”
- Chappell Roan “Good Luck, Babe!”
- Waxahatchee “Right Back to It” [ft. MJ Lenderman]
- Kendrick Lamar “Not Like Us”