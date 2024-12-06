5 dicembre 2024, alla Roundhouse di Londra, amici, musicisti e fan si sono riuniti per celebrare quello che sarebbe stato il 60° compleanno di Mark Lanegan. L’ex leader degli Screaming Trees è morto nel febbraio 2022. Lo spettacolo tributo a Mark Lanegan, intitolato “Mark Lanegan – A Celebration”, ha visto la partecipazione dei membri dei Queens Of The Stone Age Josh Homme e Troy Van Leeuwen, Bobby Gillespie dei Primal Scream, Dave Gahan dei Depeche Mode, Chrissie Hynde dei Pretenders, Allison Mosshart dei Kills, Greg Dulli degli Afghan Whigs, Ed Harcourt e altri ancora.
Ecco un po’ di video, per assaporare attimi, momenti ed atmosfera di una serata toccante ed emozionante:
Mark Lanegan 60 – A Celebration Setlist
Sideways In Reverse – Dave Gahan
Low – Dave Gahan
Kingdoms Of Rain – Dave Gahan
Strange Religion – Dave Gahan
Driving Death Valley Blues – Bobby Gillespie
Pendulum – Bobby Gillespie
Sworn And Broken – Bobby Gillespie
Mockingbirds – Alison Mosshart
Mud Pink Skag – Alison Mosshart
When Your Number Isn’t Up – Alison Mosshart
Wedding Dress – Alison Mosshart
Judgement Time – Wendi Rose, T Jae Cole, Janet Ramus
I Am The Wolf – Duke Garwood
Methamphetamime Blues – Greg Dulli
Change Has Come – Greg Dulli
The Stations – Greg Dulli
The River Rise– Greg Dulli
One Way Street – Ed Harcourt
Kimiko’s Dream House – Chrissie Hynde
Halcyon Daze – Chrissie Hynde
Revelator – Chrissie Hynde
Carnival – Josh Homme
El Sol – Josh Homme
Come To Me – Josh Homme, Alison Mosshart
One Hundred Days – Josh Homme, Mark Lanegan
Dollar Bill – Greg Dulli
Revival – Dave Gahan
Hit The City – Dave Gahan, Shelly Lanegan