Ieri sera a San Francisco, al Filmore, è partito il tour con il quale Frank Black celebra i 30 anni del suo disco solista “Teenager Of The Year” pubblicato nel 1994 dal leader dei Pixies.
Black ha suonato per intero l’album eseguendo brani che mancavano da una scaletta da anni.
Così in setlist, tra gli altri, si affacciano “Two Reelers” e “Ten Percenter”, lontane da un palco dal 2010, “Whatever Happened to Pong?”, “Speedy Marie”, “Fazer Eyes”, “I Could Stay Here Forever”, “White Noise Maker”, “Pure Denizen Of The Citizens Band”, “Bad, Wicked World”, “Olé Mulholland”, “Pie In The Sky”, “The Hostess With The Mostest” tutti pezzi che non venivano suonati dagli anni ’90.
Per “Fiddle Riddle” ieri invece è stato il debutto assoluto.
Guarda un pò di video della serata:
Questa invece la setlist del concerto:
“Los Angeles”
“I Heard Ramona Sing”
“Everytime I Go Around Here”
“Whatever Happened To Pong?”
“Thalassocracy”
“(I Want to Live On An) Abstract Plain”
“Calistan”
“The Vanishing Spies”
“Speedy Marie”
“Headache”
“Sir Rockaby”
“Freedom Rock”
“Two Reelers”
“Fiddle Riddle”
“Olé Mulholland”
“Fazer Eyes”
“I Could Stay Here Forever”
“The Hostess With The Mostest”
“Superabound”
“Big Red”
“Space Is Gonna Do Me Good”
“White Noise Maker”
“Pure Denizen Of The Citizens Band”
“Bad, Wicked World”
“Pie In The Sky”
“Czar”
“Ten Percenter”