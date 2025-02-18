Andy Bell degli Erasure ha annunciato un nuovo album solista, “Ten Crowns“, che uscirà il 2 maggio via Crown Recordings.
“È il mio terzo disco (più o meno) da solista“, dice Andy, “e negli Erasure il terzo album è stato quello di maggior successo tra tutti quelli che abbiamo fatto, quindi porto con me questo spirito!“.
Il primo singolo estratto dall’album è “Don’t Cha Know”.
Andy sarà in tour con spettacoli nel Regno Unito a maggio e in Europa a giugno. L’Italia non è prevista.
Tracklist:
Breaking Thru The Interstellar
Lies So Deep feat. Sarah Potenza
Heart’s A Liar feat. Debbie Harry
For Today
Dance For Mercy
Don’t Cha Know
Dawn Of Heaven’s Gate
Godspell
Put Your Empathy On Ice
Thank You