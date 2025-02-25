Grimes ha condiviso due demo inediti: “I Don’t Give A Fuck, I’m Insane” e “The Fool”
L’artista canadese (vero nome Claire Boucher) ha pubblicato i due nuovi brani sul suo profilo Soundcloud ufficiale durante il fine settimana.
Su Instagram ha detto: “Mi dispiace che il mio album ci stia mettendo così tanto – come penitenza ecco un demo del 2009 che probabilmente avrebbe dovuto essere finito. I demo – sono solo piccole idee iniziate ma comunque è qualcosa“.
Per quanto riguarda “The Fool”, Grimes ha spiegato di aver scritto una canzone sopra la strumentale del classico brano dei Mazzy Star “Fade Into You”, “ma i file sono persi per sempre sul mio laptop su cui un bambino ha versato del liquido“.
Just for good vibes we put up a few ancient demos on SoundCloud 2day – 2019 demo I made. Obviously no time was spent on it but my old manager at would always pester me to finish it and make it a banger but i forgot I suppose https://t.co/apv0ohFYFK— ?????? ? (@Grimezsz) February 25, 2025
https://t.co/tO8q6Xe27q— ?????? ? (@Grimezsz) February 25, 2025
Ok I always loved this one I just wrote a diff song over Mazzy Star but the files are forever lost on my laptop that a child poured liquid on. It was just a rly beautiful jam on a poem I wrote I wish I didn't get discouraged away from it.
