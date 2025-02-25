Grimes ha condiviso due demo inediti: “I Don’t Give A Fuck, I’m Insane” e “The Fool”

L’artista canadese (vero nome Claire Boucher) ha pubblicato i due nuovi brani sul suo profilo Soundcloud ufficiale durante il fine settimana.

Su Instagram ha detto: “Mi dispiace che il mio album ci stia mettendo così tanto – come penitenza ecco un demo del 2009 che probabilmente avrebbe dovuto essere finito. I demo – sono solo piccole idee iniziate ma comunque è qualcosa“.

Per quanto riguarda “The Fool”, Grimes ha spiegato di aver scritto una canzone sopra la strumentale del classico brano dei Mazzy Star “Fade Into You”, “ma i file sono persi per sempre sul mio laptop su cui un bambino ha versato del liquido“.