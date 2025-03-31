Oggi, lunedì 31 marzo, “Carrie & Lowell“, settimo disco in studio di Sufjan Stevens, compie 10 anni: nella nostra recensione noi eravamo arrivati a dare 9 in pagella.

Per celebrare il decennale l’album sarà ripubblicato in una versione deluxe contenente una secondo disco di materiale bonus. Preorder QUI.

La demo di “Mystery Of Love”, brano divenuto noto grazie al film “Call Me By Your Name” di Luca Guadagnino ma composto durante le sessions di “Carrie & Lowell”, è un primo assaggio disponibile:

“Carrie & Lowell (10th Anniversary Edition)“, in uscita il 30 maggio su Ashmatic Kitty, conterrà anche le versioni demo di “Death With Dignity”, “Should Have Known Better”, “The Only Thing” e “Eugene” e 2 outtakes: “Fourth Of July” e “Wallowa Lake Monster”.

Presente nella nuova edizione anche un art-book di 40 pagine e alcune note firmate dallo stesso Stevens.

“Carrie & Lowell (10th Anniversary Edition)” tracklist:

01 “Death With Dignity”

02 “Should Have Known Better”

03 “All Of Me Wants All Of You”

04 “Drawn To The Blood”

05 “Eugene”

06 “Fourth Of July”

07 “The Only Thing”

08 “Carrie & Lowell”

09 “John My Beloved”

10 “No Shade In The Shadow Of The Cross”

11 “Blue Bucket Of Gold”

12 “Death With Dignity” (Demo)

13 “Should Have Known Better” (Demo)

14 “Eugene” (Demo)

15 “The Only Thing” (Demo)

16 “Mystery Of Love” (Demo)

17 “Wallowa Lake Monster” (Version 2)

18 “Fourth Of July” (Version 4)