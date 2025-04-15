I veterani dell’indie rock We Are Scientists sono tornati con un nuovo singolo, “Please Don’t Say It”, che anticipa il loro prossimo album “Qualifying Miles“, in uscita il 18 luglio 2025.
Formati nel 1999 dagli amici del college Keith Murray e Chris Cain, i We Are Scientists si sono imposti all’attenzione mondiale con l’esordio del 2005 “With Love and Squalor”, che contiene brani classici come “The Great Escape” e “Nobody Move, Nobody Get Hurt”.
“Qualifying Miles” segue “Lobes” del 2023. La band ha nuovamente collaborato con Keith Carne alla batteria e il disco sembra promettere un’altra dose di inni orecchiabili a base di guitar-pop, quello che i fan si aspettano.
Tracklist:
A Prelude to What?
Starry-Eyed
Dead Letters
The Big One
Please Don’t Say It
The Same Mistake
What You Want Is Gone
A Lesson I Never Learned
I Could Do Much Worse
I Already Hate This
At the Mall In My Dreams
Promise Me