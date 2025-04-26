I Pearl Jam hanno dato il via al loro tour statunitense 2025 il 24 aprile, con la data all’Hard Rock Live di Hollywood, in Florida. Un set di 25 brani che ha spaziato in tutta la loro discografia.

Ecco un po’ di video dello show:

Setlist:

Oceans

Present Tense

Why Go

Deep

Amongst the Waves

React, Respond

Dark Matter

Wreckage

Even Flow

Down

Corduroy

Won’t Tell

Leatherman

Wishlist

Running

Lukin

Porch

Bis:

I Won’t Back Down (Tom Petty cover)

Footsteps

Do the Evolution

So You Want to Be a Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (The Byrds cover)

Crazy Mary (Victoria Williams cover)

Alive

Baba O’Riley (The Who cover)

Setting Sun