I Pearl Jam hanno dato il via al loro tour statunitense 2025 il 24 aprile, con la data all’Hard Rock Live di Hollywood, in Florida. Un set di 25 brani che ha spaziato in tutta la loro discografia.
Ecco un po’ di video dello show:
Setlist:
Oceans
Present Tense
Why Go
Deep
Amongst the Waves
React, Respond
Dark Matter
Wreckage
Even Flow
Down
Corduroy
Won’t Tell
Leatherman
Wishlist
Running
Lukin
Porch
Bis:
I Won’t Back Down (Tom Petty cover)
Footsteps
Do the Evolution
So You Want to Be a Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (The Byrds cover)
Crazy Mary (Victoria Williams cover)
Alive
Baba O’Riley (The Who cover)
Setting Sun