Lo scorso fine settimana, il 26 aprile, Neil Young si è esibito al Greek Theater di Los Angeles per lo spettacolo di beneficenza ‘Light Up The Blue’s. Per dare il via al concerto, Young ha aperto lo show con un brano inedito, apparentemente intitolato “Let’s Roll Again”, un brano che lo vede criticare la Tesla di Elon Musk.
Parole come “Build something special, that people need / Build us a safe way for us to live / Build us something that won’t kill our kids / Build us something that runs real clean / Come on America, let’s get in the race / China’s way ahead, they’re making clean cars. If you’re a fascist, get a Tesla / If you’re a democrat, taste your freedom“, non lasciano dubbi sul contenuto politico del brano.
Più avanti Young ha eseguito un brano che aveva suonato dal vivo per l’ultima volta nel 1989: “Ordinary People”.