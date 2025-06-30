Olivia Rodrigo ha chiuso Glastonbury 2025 con il suo show al Pyramid Stage.
Tre anni dopo il suo debutto a Glastonbury all’Other Stage, la Rodrigo è ora è arrivata alla posizione di headliner dell’iconico Pyramid Stage alla sua seconda apparizione al festival.
Nel corso della serata Olivia ha invitato sul palco un ospite speciale, Robert Smith, che ha definito “probabilmente il più grande cantautore inglese di tutti i tempi“. Insieme hanno eseguito “Friday I’m In Love” e “Just Like Heaven” dei The Cure, quattro volte headliner proprio a Glasto.
GLASTO HIGHLIGHTS! Ladies and gentlemen….IT’S ROBERT FUCKEN SMITH OF THE CURE! Singing two iconic song by @thecure, “Friday I’m In Love” and “Just Like Heaven” with @oliviarodrigo at @glastonbury. WHAT A BLAST! ?????#glastonbury2025 #OliviaRodrigo #TheCure #RobertSmith pic.twitter.com/k2u70vWxv2— ?????? ?????? ? (@CarbieWarbie) June 29, 2025
Robert Smith and Olivia Rodrigo singing “Friday I’m in love” pic.twitter.com/4xrtstVnNb— Amberly | SAW CONLIVIA@GOVBALLNYC (@Iamlivielivid) June 29, 2025
Olivia Rodrigo cantando "Just Like Heaven" com Robert Smith, do The Cure. pic.twitter.com/q1VZOkgVez— Olivia Rodrigo Brasil | Fã-site (@oliviarodrbr) June 29, 2025