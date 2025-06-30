Credit: Live Shows & Concerts! Shows y Conciertos en vivo!, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Olivia Rodrigo ha chiuso Glastonbury 2025 con il suo show al Pyramid Stage.

Tre anni dopo il suo debutto a Glastonbury all’Other Stage, la Rodrigo è ora è arrivata alla posizione di headliner dell’iconico Pyramid Stage alla sua seconda apparizione al festival.

Nel corso della serata Olivia ha invitato sul palco un ospite speciale, Robert Smith, che ha definito “probabilmente il più grande cantautore inglese di tutti i tempi“. Insieme hanno eseguito “Friday I’m In Love” e “Just Like Heaven” dei The Cure, quattro volte headliner proprio a Glasto.