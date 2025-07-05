credit: Simon Emmett

Il tanto atteso tour della reunion degli Oasis è partito, il 4 luglio 2025. Prima tappa al Principality Stadium di Cardiff.

Abbiamo raccolto dal web un po’ di video della serata.

CAST

Aprono le danze i Cast di John Power, qui con i classici “Walkway” e “Alright” dal primo album…

Ecco la loro setlist:



Sandstorm

Finetime

History

Walkaway

Flying

Guiding Star

Alright

RICHARD ASHCROFT

L’ex cantante dei Verve è il secondo supporto.

Richard Ashcroft now on stage and paying tribute to Oasis “so proud to be here on this historic night with the greatest rock n roll band”



pic.twitter.com/Sr7vznWVan — Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) July 4, 2025

Ecco la sua scaletta:



Sonnet

Space And Time

A Song For The Lovers

Break The Night With Colour

The Drugs Don’t Work

Lucky Man

Bitter Sweet Symphony

OASIS

Tocca agli Oasis chiudere, ecco un po’ di video fatti dai fan. In chiusura la setlist. Impossibile notare come i due album “Definitely Maybe” e “What’s The Story” abbiano fatto la voce grosse. Solo “Little By Little” a rappresentare la produzione post terzo album:

“Was it worth the £4,000 you paid for a ticket” yeahhh he knows it @oasis pic.twitter.com/w1tVQIroPa — Dianne Bourne (@diannebourne) July 4, 2025

La setlist del primo show della reunion:

Hello

Acquiesce

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

Bring It On Down

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Fade Away

Supersonic

Roll With It

Talk Tonight

Half The World Away

Little By Little

D’You Know What I Mean?

Stand By Me

Cast No Shadow

Slide Away

Whatever

Live Forever

Rock ‘n’ Roll Star



Encore:

The Masterplan

Don’t Look Back In Anger

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova