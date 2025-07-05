credit: Simon Emmett

Il tanto atteso tour della reunion degli Oasis è partito, il 4 luglio 2025. Prima tappa al Principality Stadium di Cardiff.

Abbiamo raccolto dal web un po’ di video della serata.

CAST

Aprono le danze i Cast di John Power, qui con i classici “Walkway” e “Alright” dal primo album…

Ecco la loro setlist:

Sandstorm
Finetime
History
Walkaway
Flying
Guiding Star
Alright

RICHARD ASHCROFT

L’ex cantante dei Verve è il secondo supporto.

Ecco la sua scaletta:

Sonnet
Space And Time
A Song For The Lovers
Break The Night With Colour
The Drugs Don’t Work
Lucky Man
Bitter Sweet Symphony

OASIS

Tocca agli Oasis chiudere, ecco un po’ di video fatti dai fan. In chiusura la setlist. Impossibile notare come i due album “Definitely Maybe” e “What’s The Story” abbiano fatto la voce grosse. Solo “Little By Little” a rappresentare la produzione post terzo album:

La setlist del primo show della reunion:

Hello
Acquiesce
Morning Glory
Some Might Say
Bring It On Down
Cigarettes & Alcohol
Fade Away
Supersonic
Roll With It
Talk Tonight
Half The World Away
Little By Little
D’You Know What I Mean?
Stand By Me
Cast No Shadow
Slide Away
Whatever
Live Forever
Rock ‘n’ Roll Star

Encore:
The Masterplan
Don’t Look Back In Anger
Wonderwall
Champagne Supernova