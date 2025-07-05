Il tanto atteso tour della reunion degli Oasis è partito, il 4 luglio 2025. Prima tappa al Principality Stadium di Cardiff.
Abbiamo raccolto dal web un po’ di video della serata.
CAST
Aprono le danze i Cast di John Power, qui con i classici “Walkway” e “Alright” dal primo album…
Ecco la loro setlist:
Sandstorm
Finetime
History
Walkaway
Flying
Guiding Star
Alright
RICHARD ASHCROFT
L’ex cantante dei Verve è il secondo supporto.
Richard Ashcroft now on stage and paying tribute to Oasis “so proud to be here on this historic night with the greatest rock n roll band”— Oasis Mania (@OasisMania) July 4, 2025
pic.twitter.com/Sr7vznWVan
richard ashcroft! pic.twitter.com/JpNwktomE7— jas (@supersoniclwt) July 4, 2025
Richard Ashcroft: The Drugs Don’t Work #oasis #oasiscardiff— Mark Jefferies (@mirrorjeffers) July 4, 2025
More live updates here https://t.co/yeWluSCs4x pic.twitter.com/MUFDyW30av
Ecco la sua scaletta:
Sonnet
Space And Time
A Song For The Lovers
Break The Night With Colour
The Drugs Don’t Work
Lucky Man
Bitter Sweet Symphony
OASIS
Tocca agli Oasis chiudere, ecco un po’ di video fatti dai fan. In chiusura la setlist. Impossibile notare come i due album “Definitely Maybe” e “What’s The Story” abbiano fatto la voce grosse. Solo “Little By Little” a rappresentare la produzione post terzo album:
It has begun pic.twitter.com/JVrsNJ7SJB— Oasis (@oasis) July 4, 2025
July 4, 2025
“Was it worth the £4,000 you paid for a ticket” yeahhh he knows it @oasis pic.twitter.com/w1tVQIroPa— Dianne Bourne (@diannebourne) July 4, 2025
La setlist del primo show della reunion:
Hello
Acquiesce
Morning Glory
Some Might Say
Bring It On Down
Cigarettes & Alcohol
Fade Away
Supersonic
Roll With It
Talk Tonight
Half The World Away
Little By Little
D’You Know What I Mean?
Stand By Me
Cast No Shadow
Slide Away
Whatever
Live Forever
Rock ‘n’ Roll Star
Encore:
The Masterplan
Don’t Look Back In Anger
Wonderwall
Champagne Supernova