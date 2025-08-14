Dopo aver condiviso “Lights Of New York City” a fine giugno, Tom Smith annuncia oggi il suo primo LP solista, “There Is Nothing In The Dark Which Isn’t There In The Light“.
In uscita il prossimo 5 dicembre via PIAS, il disco è stato prodotto da Iain Archer.
Inoltre il musicista inglese ha svelato un nuovo singolo, “Life Is For Living”, che potete ascoltare qui sotto.
Smith dice del brano:
“La vita è fatta per essere vissuta, come vuoi tu, la vita è fatta per essere vissuta, vivila finché dura…” Io e Iain ci siamo imbattuti in questa frase insieme, ci è sembrata una cosa che dà forza e che rispecchia la natura onirica e piena di speranza della canzone.
“There Is Nothing In The Dark Which Isn’t There In The Light” Tracklist:
1. Deep Dive
2. How Many Times
3. Endings Are Breaking My Heart
4. Life Is For Living
5. Broken Time
6. Lights Of New York City
7. Souls
8. Northern Line
9. Leave
10. Saturday