È stato annunciato un nuovo album tributo intitolato “Killed By Deaf – A Punk Tribute to Motörhead“, che contiene cover delle canzoni della leggendaria band eseguite da note band punk, tra cui Rancid, Pennywise, The Bronx, FEAR e altre. La compilation include anche una collaborazione inedita tra i Motörhead e i The Damned sul brano “Neat Neat Neat” di questi ultimi.

Killed By Deaf – A Punk Tribute to Motörhead uscirà il 31 ottobre per BMG Recordings.

Un comunicato stampa cita il defunto frontman dei Motörhead Lemmy Kilmister: “I punk ci adoravano. L’unico motivo per cui non facevamo parte di quel genere era perché avevamo i capelli lunghi, quindi ovviamente dovevamo essere heavy metal. Questo era il pensiero comune. Ma molti ragazzi ci ascoltavano senza vedere una foto, quindi pensavano che fossimo una band punk“.

Tracklist:

  1. Pennywise – Ace of Spades
  2. Rancid – Sex & Death
  3. The Bronx – Over the Top
  4. Lagwagon – Rock ‘N’ Roll
  5. FEAR – The Chase Is Better Than the Catch
  6. GBH – Bomber
  7. Murphy’s Law – Stay Clean
  8. Slaughterhouse – Love Me Like a Reptile
  9. The Casualties – The Hammer
  10. Anti-Nowhere League – Born to Raise Hell
  11. Love Canal – Voices in the Sky
  12. Soldiers Of Destruction – Overkill
  13. Wisdom In Chains – Iron Fist
  14. Motörhead & The Damned – Neat Neat Neat