È stato annunciato un nuovo album tributo intitolato “Killed By Deaf – A Punk Tribute to Motörhead“, che contiene cover delle canzoni della leggendaria band eseguite da note band punk, tra cui Rancid, Pennywise, The Bronx, FEAR e altre. La compilation include anche una collaborazione inedita tra i Motörhead e i The Damned sul brano “Neat Neat Neat” di questi ultimi.
Killed By Deaf – A Punk Tribute to Motörhead uscirà il 31 ottobre per BMG Recordings.
Un comunicato stampa cita il defunto frontman dei Motörhead Lemmy Kilmister: “I punk ci adoravano. L’unico motivo per cui non facevamo parte di quel genere era perché avevamo i capelli lunghi, quindi ovviamente dovevamo essere heavy metal. Questo era il pensiero comune. Ma molti ragazzi ci ascoltavano senza vedere una foto, quindi pensavano che fossimo una band punk“.
Tracklist:
- Pennywise – Ace of Spades
- Rancid – Sex & Death
- The Bronx – Over the Top
- Lagwagon – Rock ‘N’ Roll
- FEAR – The Chase Is Better Than the Catch
- GBH – Bomber
- Murphy’s Law – Stay Clean
- Slaughterhouse – Love Me Like a Reptile
- The Casualties – The Hammer
- Anti-Nowhere League – Born to Raise Hell
- Love Canal – Voices in the Sky
- Soldiers Of Destruction – Overkill
- Wisdom In Chains – Iron Fist
- Motörhead & The Damned – Neat Neat Neat