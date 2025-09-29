Il terzo disco in studio del quartetto post-punk londinese Dry Cleaning uscirà il prossimo 9 gennaio su 4AD.
“Secret Love“, che segue di 3 anni il precedente “Stumpwork“, contiene 11 tracce registrate con diverse sessioni in giro per il mondo: la band è partita da Chicago al The Loft di Jeff Tweedy, per poi passare da Dublino, ai Sonic Studio con Alan Duggan e Daniel Fox dei Gilla ed infine ai Black Box Studio in Francia dove la produzione del disco è stata affidata a Cate Le Bon.
“Hit My Head All Day” è il primo singolo estratto:
“Secret Love” tracklist:
01 Hit My Head All Day
02 Cruise Ship Designer
03 My Soul / Half Pint
04 Secret Love (Concealed in a Drawing of a Boy)
05 Let Me Grow and You’ll See the Fruit
06 Blood
07 Evil Evil Idiot
08 Rocks
09 The Cute Things
10 I Need You
11 Joy