Ieri sera, domenica 28 settembre, i Gene si sono riuniti per il primo live in 21 anni.
La band, nella sua formazione originale (il cantante Martin Rossiter, il chitarrista Steve Mason, il bassista Kevin Miles e il batterista Matt James), hanno suonato un set di 25 brani per circa 2 ore toccando tutti i dischi in studio pubblicati (“Olympian” 1995, “Drawn To The Deep End” 1997, “Revelations” 1999, “Libertine” 2001) più 4 b-sides poi raccolte nella compilaton “To See the Lights” uscita nel 1996.
Sulle nostre pagine trovi la top ten brani dedicata alla band Londra e la recensione celebrativa per i 30 anni di “Olympian”.
Qui invece un pò di video e foto della serata di ieri:
If you're going to make a comeback after twenty one years you're probably best to do it with a mammoth two hour set. Epic stuff from @gene_band tonight, bringing back memories of why they were a vital but underrated part of the nineties UK music scene pic.twitter.com/bkMNcBCuhQ— Alex Reviews Gigs (@AlexReviewsGigs) September 28, 2025