I Format hanno recentemente tenuto alcuni concerti che hanno sancito la loro reunion. Ora il duo indie pop, a lungo inattivo, annuncia “Boycott Heaven“, il loro primo nuovo lavoro dal 2006, “Dog Problems” (il primo album, “Interventions + Lullabies” risale invece al 2003). Il disco è atteso il 23 gennaio.
Nate Ruess e Sam Means (che ci fa veramente piacere ritrovare ancora in pista) pubblicheranno “Boycott Heaven” con la loro etichetta The Vanity Label. L’album è stato prodotto da Brendan O’Brien, che ha anche suonato il basso, mentre Matt Chamberlain ha suonato la batteria. Il primo singolo “Holy Roller” (niente male!) è appena uscito e la band lo ha eseguito anche al The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Tracklist:
1 There’s No Gold At The Top
2 Holy Roller
3 Shot In The Dark
4 Forever
5 Depressed
6 No You Don’t
7 Right Where I Belong
8 Human Nature
9 Leave It Alone (Till The Morning)
10 Boycott Heaven
11 Back To Life